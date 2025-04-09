"I ain't it"— Million Dollar Secret’s Jaimi defends herself against allegations of being a millionaire 

Netflix's Million Dollar Secret season 1 aired its final two episodes this week on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The segment saw the remaining contestants battle it out to uncover each other's secrets and become the millionaire.

In episode 7, titled, The Tale of Two Sisters, the remaining five contestants attended another elimination dinner as they deliberated on who the millionaire could be. Sam disclosed a clue which revealed that the millionaire had two sisters, and all eyes were on Jaimi, who admitted to having two sisters. However, the cast member who had also previously been under fire with accusations of being the recipient of the $1 million, defended herself.

"Fine, vote for me. Then I open the box and there's a kill shot. There's still an opportunity for one person to go home instead of two. And I ain't it, period," she said.

Who was voted out in Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 7?

In Million Dollar Secret episode 7, titled, The Tale of Two Sisters, the elimination dinner saw the remaining players decide on who they thought was the millionaire. As they cast their votes, millionaire Cara, who had the kill shot, said she was not voting for Jaimi since everyone believed it was her. She also didn't want to vote for Sydnee, which meant she had to either vote for Sam, Kyle, or Corey.

"And as awful as it is, I think I have to take one of them out. I don't want to. It's not always rainbows and butterflies having a million dollars," she added.

As the process wrapped up, host Peter Serafinowicz revealed who got the most votes.

"The snake, Jaimi," he said.

The host asked if the contestant had any last words. Jaimi said that she had a lot of fun playing the game. She said that although she was eliminated, God had another way of blessing her. As she opened her box, it was revealed, she wasn't the millionaire.

She told the Million Dollar Secret season 1 cast that her box had been empty the entire game. The host then revealed who the millionaire had chosen to eliminate with their kill shot and took out "The Boar," or Kyle.

Before leaving the Million Dollar Secret, Kyle said that as much as it hurt to leave without a million dollars, he missed his mama's cooking and was looking forward to it. Jaimi further chimed in on her elimination from the Netflix show and said that she knew that her journey was coming to an end, even though she knew she would be there till the end.

"I really don't have the capacity for too much negativity," she said emotionally.

Kyle said that even though he would have been "a lot more prideful" about losing Million Dollar Secret if he had money in his box, he felt prideful that he was perceived as a threat to the millionaire.

The contestant said that even though he was going home empty-handed, he was leaving with something that was "worth more" than a million dollars to him. He emotionally stated he was going home to loving friends and family, and nobody could put a price on that.

After the eliminated contestants left, the host told the remaining contestants that the millionaire had successfully kept their money and their secret. They had used their kill shot to go for someone innocent.

The host revealed another twist, that someone had "secretly earned immunity" from the kill shot, but that since it wasn't needed, it had become "null and void." He informed them that the end was near and told them one of them was going to walk away with a million dollars to their name.

Million Dollar Secret season 1 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

