Million Dollar Secret episode 7 recap: Peter assigns a new millionaire as they receive the power of Kill Shot

Netflix released the final episodes of its competition series, Million Dollar Secret, on April 9, 2025. The show features 12 contestants competing to eliminate one person and win a million dollars, guided by host Peter Serafinowicz.

Ad

The competition unfolds over eight episodes, with contestants trying to figure out who the millionaire is. The millionaire receives secret missions from the host and must keep their identity hidden.

In the previous Million Dollar Secret episode, contestants had to identify real and fake dishes to potentially gain an advantage. Their goal was to reach the trophy room and learn a secret about the millionaire.

In the latest episode, a new millionaire was assigned after Corey completed his task to change one. Peter surprised the remaining contestants as he revealed that the millionaire would earn a Kill Shot and could potentially send two people home.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Million Dollar Secret episode 7?

Ad

The second-last episode of the premiere season of Million Dollar Secret picked up from the next morning of the elimination. By the end of the previous episode, Chris was eliminated from the competition by Samantha, who was the actual millionaire. As Corey was able to complete his assigned task, the millionaire was supposed to be changed.

Kyle apologized to Samantha at the breakfast table and revealed in a confessional that he had a rough childhood, which is why he wanted to earn the prize money for his mother.

Ad

"I'm not playing this game for the money just for myself. I did grow up with a single mom. She had it where, like, we didn't know that we didn't have money," stated Kyle.

Peter joined the contestants and announced that the new millionaire would earn a Kill Shot if they completed their secret agenda. This would allow them to potentially send two other contestants home. As everyone opened their boxes in their hotel rooms, it was revealed that Cara was the new millionaire. Cara further revealed that she would use the money to aid her father's cancer recovery.

Ad

Ad

Samantha, on the other hand, received a clue about the millionaire. The clue stated that the new millionaire has two sisters. Determined to find the person herself, Samantha decided not to disclose the information to any other Million Dollar Secret contestant.

Meanwhile, Cara's secret agenda was to move three other contestants from their seats and sit down in their place. Failure to comply would mean two votes against her during the elimination dinner. Samantha asked everyone in the house if they had sisters. When it came to Cara, she lied and stated that she had only one. Cara later claimed that she had an intuition that the clue would be about her siblings.

Ad

"This was the first lie of many, and I'm really proud of myself. I followed my gut and I'm just really glad I pulled that off," said Cara.

Ad

Later, they all gathered for the daily challenge which was won by Sydnee and Jaimi. They had the chance to access the Trophy Room, but only one could go inside. Sydnee ultimately convinced Jaimi and went inside, where she received a secret agenda that would earn her immunity during Million Dollar Secret's elimination round.

Sydnee had to make two other people ask her, "Are you okay?" She acted out falling from the stairs and was able to complete her mission despite suspicion. At the elimination dinner, Jaimi was voted out by the rest, and through the power of Kill Shot, Cara eliminated Kyle.

Ad

All the episodes of Million Dollar Secret are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More