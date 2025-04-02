"I'm super nervous" — Million Dollar Secret star Samantha makes honest confession about her secret being discovered

In the sixth episode of Million Dollar Secret, which was released on April 2, 2025, Samantha, a police officer, became the millionaire. To win the game, she had to avoid raising suspicion among the other contestants. To throw them off her trail, Samantha tried to shift the focus to Jaimi. In the elimination round of episode 5, Samantha, as the millionaire, gained the power to vote someone out.

Since Jaimi had announced plans to vote for Lydia, Samantha saw an opportunity and voted out Lydia instead, making it seem like Jaimi was responsible. Back in episode 6, the contestants competed to earn a clue. They were divided into teams, and the winning team got to search one of the losing team's boxes. Jaimi's team lost, and Corey from the winning team chose to search Jaimi's box.

Corey discovered Jaimi wasn't the millionaire but had a secret task. Corey's task was to get the other contestants to say "911, handcuffs, and misdemeanor" without revealing its connection to a police officer. The contestants repeated the words, thinking they were related to the millionaire's identity, which made Samantha uncomfortable.

"I'm super nervous. They've put two and two together. The cop lied about their profession. I have to get the scent off of me," exclaimed Million Dollar Secret contestant Samantha.

What other events happened in Million Dollar Secret episode 6?

Chris was the only Million Dollar Secret contestant who correctly identified Samantha as the millionaire. However, Chris chose not to share this information and instead claimed to have voted for Sydnee. This decision confused the contestants, particularly Sydnee, who was upset by Chris's claim.

Sydnee discussed the matter with other contestants, wondering if Chris might be the millionaire due to his unclear motives.

"I think it was Chris. Part of me thinks he lied about voting for Lydia. Because he gave that whole big spiel about how he thought it was wrong that I was gonna get sacrificed," emphasized Sydnee.

Meanwhile, host Peter visited Samantha in her room and complimented her for successfully deceiving the remaining Million Dollar Secret contestants. He went on to assign a secret task to Samantha, which would earn her an extra vote. She had to get three contestants to say "Justin Timberlake" without singing or humming his song lyrics. She was ultimately able to fool others and complete the task.

Jaimi grew frustrated as she repeatedly tried to convince the other contestants on Million Dollar Secret that she wasn't the millionaire. However, despite her attempts, the others remained skeptical. Samantha, the actual millionaire, saw Jaimi's efforts as beneficial to her situation. She felt Jaimi's actions diverted attention away from herself and benefited her cause.

As mentioned earlier, later, Corey was able to check Jaimi's box and discovered that she wasn't the millionaire. At the elimination dinner, Chris realized that the other contestants were inclined to vote against him along with Samantha.

"The two names that have come up have been Sam and Chris. Based off of the clue that you [Peter] gave Corey today, the phrases that we had to go off of seemed like they're law enforcement," said Sydnee.

Ultimately, the team decided to vote off Chris, who left The Stag with tears in his eyes. After his elimination, it was revealed to the contestants that Chris was not the millionaire, further increasing suspicion on Samantha.

Catch the first six episodes of Million Dollar Secret on Netflix before the finale airs on April 9.

