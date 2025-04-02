“Lying about their profession”- Million Dollar Secret host Peter cues Sam being the millionaire

Million Dollar Secret premiered with its first 3 episodes on March 26, and episodes 4 to 6 were released on April 2. These new episodes saw the game intensifying as the contestants scrambled to sniff out the millionaire, and the millionaire tried to accomplish risky secret agendas as the contestant pool got smaller.

Episode 5 of the season, titled The Kill Shot, saw Phil getting eliminated. Following his eviction, Sam was appointed the next secret millionaire and assigned a secret agenda. Further in the episode, the contestants were divided into two separate groups for their next challenge. Here, the host, Peter, declared that the winning team would get a crucial clue about the secret millionaire. After Jaimi's team won, they chose her to receive the clue. Peter told her:

"The millionaire is lying about their profession."

Peter referred to Sam here because she had revealed to anyone that she was a cop. She stated that she did so because she didn't trust anyone and didn't want to make her detective skills known. She told everyone she was a stay-at-home mom and wasn't employed.

What happened after Jaimi got the clue about the secret millionaire on Million Dollar Secret episode 5

After Jaimi got the clue, she went to a Million Dollar Secret confessional to state that it was a tricky situation because thinking of someone whose professional situation didn't hold any water was hard. She further stated that all of her castmates sounded exactly like they sounded on day one, so it was hard to figure out who it was.

At the dinner table, before revealing the clue, Jaimi decided to question her cast mates to figure out who the millionaire was. She asked them:

"What do you love most about what you do and what's your profession?"

Everyone said where they worked and what they liked about it. When it came to Sam, she said she stopped working during COVID, but before that, I was an office manager in a dental office. Sam's answer made Chris think that she was mumbling and that she was lying about her profession.

He told the Million Dollar Secret cameras that he wasn't going to ask anything of a stay-at-home mom, like what company she was working for. According to him, she chose the role because there wasn't much to follow up on it.

Revealing the clue, Jaimi told them the millionaire lied about their profession. Sam came to a Million Dollar Secret confessional to say that it was the worst clue Peter could've given because she was literally the only person in the house who didn't have a profession. Sydnee stated that she was pissed in the moment because she wasn't forthcoming about her profession in the past.

After thinking for a bit, she decided to tell her Million Dollar Secret castmates that, apart from being a bottle server, like they all thought she was, she was also a medical sales representative. This made Lydia say to the cameras that she thought more than one person was lying about their profession, including herself.

Corey grew suspicious of Sydnee and asked her why she didn't reveal both her jobs at the start. Sydnee said:

"Nobody asked if I do anything else."

Sydnee realized that by trying to come off as an honest person, she had put herself on the chopping block. Sam found her segue to prompt her castmates into thinking that it was Sydnee who was lying about her profession, so she was a suspect.

At the elimination table, the cast members pointed fingers at Sydnee and Lydia. However, because the secret millionaire Sam had accomplished her secret agenda, she alone got the right to eliminate and choose Lydia.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 9, only on Netflix.

