“Just stupid”- Million Dollar Secret fans react to Sam believing Cara's lie about the two sisters

The three final episodes of the new Netflix game show, Million Dollar Secret, were released on April 9, 2025. The last leg of the season seemed intense as the contestant pool got much smaller, the clues got harder, and the secret millionaire got more power. In the episode, Sam's secret millionaire status was moved to Cara. Sam, in turn, got a clue about the secret millionaire when the host, Peter, told her that the secret millionaire had two sisters.

Ad

Before Sam revealed the clue to the other contestants, she asked them if they had any siblings in a regular conversation. She wanted to know which one of the other Million Dollar Secret participants had two sisters before revealing the clue to prevent the millionaire from deceiving them.

When she asked Cara if she had any sisters, Cara lied and said she had one. Later in a Million Dollar Secret confessional, she spoke about it, adding that she had an intuition that her siblings would be used as a clue against her.

Ad

Trending

Sam was aware that Jaimi had two sisters and Corey had also told her that he had two sisters. This led to her questioning whether either of them was the secret millionaire, helping Cara stay safe.

Cara's intuition won her the million dollars while Sam was left shocked at the revelation. Fans of Million Dollar Secret took to X to react to Sam blindly trusting Cara, stating that Corey and Sam "didn't deserve to win the money."

Ad

"Corey and Sam didn’t deserve to win the money. They let “friendship” get in the way of playing a game for a million dollars. Just stupid. The signs were there," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others said that while they were initially rooting for Sam, things changed in the last few episodes, as some wondered if Sam was "really a detective."

"I really thought Sam had it in the bag. And I was rooting for her until the last few episodes. Smh," said another fan.

"Sam really goofed this clue about the 2 sisters. Is she really a detective???? How did you go to Cara like that?" added a third.

Ad

"Sam detective skills are trash lmao. Too quick to give Cara the benefit of the doubt. Cara lied perfectly though lol," wrote another.

While some Million Dollar Secret fans criticized Sam for her failed detective skills, others praised Cara for her perfect lie. Some fans also stated that they believed Cara was a "production plant," adding that someone must have told her about the clue.

Ad

"Cara lying about the sisters!!!? damn girl. She caught that real fast with a straight face. I love that Sam was played at that," an X user wrote.

"Sam you let Cara deceive you my girl," another user wrote.

"THE 2 SISTERS REVEAL GOT SAM GAGGED! SHE'S A RETIRED COP THO. PETER!!!" wrote another.

"I don’t believe Cara, she’s a production plant, someone told her the clue Sam had," commented one.

Ad

When Sam and Cara spoke about the two sisters on Million Dollar Secret episode 7

Before she spoke to Cara about her siblings, Sam went to a confessional, where she said that she hoped Cara didn't have two sisters. She added that if her Million Dollar Secret cast member did have two sisters, she wouldn't know whom to trust.

Ad

At this point, Sam already knew Jaimi had two sisters and was hoping she was the only contestant with two sisters so she wouldn't have to look further.

Ad

Sam then complimented Cara's lipstick and told her that the shade reminded her of her sister back home, and used it as a segue to ask Cara if she had any sisters. Cara lied, saying she only had one sister, and since Sam believed the lie, she revealed the clue to her. Following this, Cara went into a confessional and said that she knew someone would get a clue about her.

Ad

"I knew someone was gonna get a clue about me. My intuition never lies, and I had a feeling it was going to be about my siblings," she said.

Cara's presence of mind saved her from getting caught and eventually led to her winning the first season of Million Dollar Secret.

All episodes of Million Dollar Secret are available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More