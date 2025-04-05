Million Dollar Secret explained: Rules, format and more

Netflix's Million Dollar Secret places $1 million cash in one of 12 contestants' room boxes at The Stag mansion in Kelowna. The March 26, 2025 premiere introduced the eight-episode format where players must protect or find the hidden money while living together. Host Peter Serafinowicz, from Guardians of the Galaxy and John Wick: Chapter 2, oversees daily challenges at the 44-acre estate.

Players who win activities access the Trophy Room for clues about the millionaire's identity. During nightly elimination dinners, contestants vote out suspected money holders. Correct identification forces money transfer to new players through production methods.

Netflix released the first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret on March 26, introducing the mansion setup and initial eliminations. The second batch followed on April 2 with episodes 4 through 6, showing multiple money transfers and Trophy Room revelations. The final two episodes will air on April 9, completing the eight-episode series.

Million Dollar Secret asks players to protect a hidden million dollars

The 44-acre Stag estate serves as the backdrop for this social experiment. Million Dollar Secret players arrive without knowing that the room selection process determines their fate. Each contestant chooses a key that leads them to their personal quarters.

The distribution of boxes creates immediate tension as 11 participants receive empty containers while one finds themselves secretly holding $1 million. The random selection method ensures no predetermined advantages. The private chateau features dedicated spaces for key game moments.

Million Dollar Secret players gather in common areas for strategy discussions, meet in the dining room for elimination votes, and access the Trophy Room after winning challenges. The layout creates opportunities for private conversations while making it difficult to fully hide suspicious behavior.

Daily game structure

Each morning brings fresh activities that test players' abilities to maintain composure. Winners earn strategic benefits like Trophy Room access, where they might find information about the millionaire's identity. Host Serafinowicz assigns covert tasks to the current money holder, creating additional challenges in keeping their status hidden.

The Million Dollar Secret’s evening elimination dinners form the core of gameplay. Contestants discuss observations, share theories, and vote on who they believe holds the money. The player receiving the most votes must exit immediately.

A correct identification forces the exposed millionaire to surrender the cash, which moves to another player through production's predetermined method. This transfer system keeps the game fluid as new millionaires emerge. When players sense growing suspicion, they may choose to give up the money voluntarily.

This defensive move allows them to remain in the competition while shifting focus to other contestants. Each decision carries significant weight as players balance maintaining their position against the chance to claim the grand prize.

Rules

Trophy Room advantages create strategic depth in daily gameplay. Winners gain exclusive access to this restricted area containing vital game information. The room holds clues about past player behavior, voting patterns, and challenge performances. Players must decide how to use this knowledge without revealing their information sources.

The voting structure at nightly dinners follows strict protocols. Each player of Million Dollar Secret states their case against suspected millionaires before casting votes. A majority decision triggers immediate elimination. The accused player must leave the estate without a chance for defense or return. This swift exit maintains game momentum while preventing exposed strategies.

Challenge victories matter beyond Trophy Room access. Winners receive advantages in subsequent game phases. These benefits include extra voting power, immunity from elimination, or additional time to investigate other players.

Money transfers occur through production-controlled methods. When players correctly identify the millionaire, the cash moves to a new contestant through predetermined procedures. The receiving player learns of their new status privately, creating fresh dynamics as they adopt the millionaire role.

Million Dollar Secret is streaming on Netflix.

