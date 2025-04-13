“It was the best move I had”- Million Dollar Secret star Sam reveals her reason to eliminate Lydia

The Netflix reality game show, Million Dollar Secret, premiered on March 26 and concluded on April 9. The finale episode saw Cara winning the title, as she successfully deceived both Sam and Corey, who reached the finale with her.

Ad

Sam, the secret cop, thought it was Corey who was lying about his millionaire status, and so she remained allied with Cara. Corey trusted Cara to the point where he felt like Sam was lying, and so he went against her. Earlier in the game, when Sam was the secret millionaire herself, she fulfilled a secret agenda and was assigned the power to eliminate a player of her choice, and she picked Lydia.

Ad

Trending

Explaining the reason for her decision to eliminate Lydia, Sam said in a recent podcast:

"I thought it was the best move I had at that time."

It was The Drive-In Podcast Network, and the episode with Sam was released on April 10. She explained that by voting Lydia, she thought she could stay under the radar, and her guess was right; she was safe for the time being.

Ad

Sam's reason to eliminate Lydia on Million Dollar Secret

The host of the podcast, Ricky Valero, told Sam that the kill-shot was by far his most favorite move on reality TV. He added that it was a great gameplay by Sam because Lydia's smartness was a threat. He then asked Sam to take him through that moment and tell him what made her take the decision.

Ad

Ad

The Million Dollar Secret star explained that even though Chris was not vocal about her being the millionaire, she knew he thought it was her. She knew he would take her down if he had the chance. She said that for this reason, she wanted to eliminate Chris.

She added that he was the biggest threat to her, and so it was only fair of her to think of taking him out with the power of elimination she had. However, she said she knew if she took Chris out, it would be the same scenario as Phil. This led her to adopt a different strategy.

Ad

"I had to take a step back, put my ego aside, deal with Chris at a later time," she said.

She added that she decided not to go for Chris right away because she would have to think about what was beneficial for her in the long run. Sam then shared that she loved everyone in the game, including Cara, Kyle, and Lydia, but she had to be bigger than that.

Ad

Ad

The Million Dollar Secret star further stated that she waited to see who had issues with whom and who was speaking out. She observed that Lydia was the one speaking out and was looking at Sydnee and Jaimi. This finally led her to decide that she would take Lydia out.

According to her strategy, once Lydia was gone, all eyes would be on Jaimi, Sydnee, and Chris, and so the focus of doubt would shift from her to them. She stated that this was her reason for choosing to take out Lydia because it was the best move she could have made at the time.

Ad

Ricky, the host, agreed and said that it did exactly what Sam thought it would do. The focus shifted to Jaimi, and she became the next contestant to be eliminated from Million Dollar Secret. He appreciated Sam's calculation and said that she hit it "out of the ballpark."

For more updates on Sam's life, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow her on her official Instagram account, @sammysep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More