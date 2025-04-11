"I had some pressure" — Million Dollar Secret finalist Sam opens up about being a cop and how it affected her gameplay

The Netflix reality competition series Million Dollar Secret aired its finale on April 9, 2025, closing out a season filled with secrecy, strategy, and shifting alliances. The show followed 12 contestants living together while trying to identify who among them secretly held a million dollars.

Ad

Finalist Samantha “Sam” Hubbard, who comes from a law enforcement background, was one of the four players who made it to the end, along with Cara Kies, Corey Niles, and Sydnee Falkner. In a post-finale interview with CBR on April 9, Sam shared how her job as a police officer influenced her approach to the game.

Sam admitted there were moments when she felt extra pressure to perform well because of how others might view her role.

Ad

Trending

"And when you're getting played and people are playing you, you're like, whoa. Wait a minute. Hold on. That's not how I'm supposed to be playing this game. So absolutely, I had some pressure that I personally felt," she shared.

Sam shares how her background shaped her mindset in Million Dollar Secret

Ad

Sam Hubbard said that being a cop added a bit of pressure during her time on Million Dollar Secret.

“The cop in me [is] sitting there going, what are the guys back home going to think?” she said.

Sam further said that she felt like there were certain expectations, both from herself and from others, that she should be good at reading people and spotting deception. That made her second-guess herself whenever someone was able to mislead her in the game.

Ad

Talking about the possibility of disappointing her fellow contestants – or those watching back home, she added:

“Stupid things are going to come out of my mouth, and then they’re going to make fun of me forever.”

Despite this pressure, Sam said she tried her best to stay true to herself in Million Dollar Secret. She admitted that she got into the competition thinking she would be “cutthroat” and emotionally detached, but the reality turned out to be very different. She admitted that the experience changed how she connected with people and challenged her expectations of how she would play the game.

Ad

Sam discusses letting go of walls and building bonds in the game

Ad

Sam also spoke about how her emotional approach to the game changed over time. She said she initially planned to keep her distance and not form any real friendships.

“I’m not a very emotional person — you can ask my husband,” she said.

But once inside the house, she found herself connecting with people more than she expected. She compared herself to the Grinch, saying her heart “grew” during the show as she allowed herself to care.

Ad

“I didn’t want to get close to people, but you do, and I did, and then your feelings get involved,” she explained.

Sam said the Million Dollar Secret experience taught her that “it’s okay to care” and “okay to get close to people,” even though she did not win the prize money. She shared that being true to herself mattered more in the end, and the lasting friendships she built during the show were “truly priceless.”

Ad

Sam said that the bond between the finalists grew stronger after the show ended. While competing, it was hard to fully realize the connection because there was “so much going on.” But looking back, she said, “You go, damn, these are really dope people.” She shared that spending time with them outside the game, without the pressure of being “sneaky and conniving.”

Catch the latest episodes of Million Dollar Secret currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More