Battle Camp season 1: Release date, teaser, what to expect and more

Battle Camp by Netflix is the new heart-racing show featuring several well-known personalities from its top reality TV series. In this first season, the contestants compete in a remote camp where a vote and a 'wheel of misfortune' will decide elimination. The stakes are high, and competitors battle to earn $250,000 through physical trials, harsh penalties, and social games.

18 Netflix reality stars from shows like Too Hot To Handle, Selling The OC, Love is Blind, and Squid Game: The Challenge will appear in the new program, which will premiere on April 23, 2025. You can check out the teaser now on Netflix or Instagram.

Battle Camp 2024 teaser shows contestants getting competitive

The show follows a summer camp-like structure, with the contestants divided into three teams: the Wolves, the Bears, and the Eagles. A spinning wheel determines who stays and who has to pack their bags and leave for home; thus, only one person will ultimately win by surviving a series of eliminations.

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp will be available to watch on April 23, making it the perfect addition to one's binge-watch list.

What to expect for season 1

The show will be hosted by Taylor Lewan, a former NFL football player. He will take on the role of a coach and camp counselor of sorts and will assist the competitors in navigating the game's many twists and turns.

"There'll be cozy cabins, camp crushes, and a whole lot of competition," says Lewan in the teaser.

The cast list of Battle Camp

As mentioned, the cast features many already well-known names in reality TV. So, viewers should be ready to get familiar with the contestants and choose their favorites to win the show. The reality stars featured in this season of Battle Camp are:

Gabi from Cheer Lorenzo from Squid Game: The Challenge Georgia from Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match Gio from Selling the O.C. Polly from Selling the O.C. Bri from Too Hot to Handle Avori from The Mole Kyle from The Circle Trey from Squid Game: The Challenge Irina from Love is Blind Lexi from The Ultimatum: Queer Love Quori from The Circle Morgan from Cheer Chase from Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match Tony from The Mole Louis from Too Hot to Handle Nick from The Circle and Perfect Match Shubham from The Circle

Irina Solomonova from Love is Blind season 4 acknowledges that she "learned from her mistakes." She says she is now contributing a "good attitude, snacks, and lots of effort" to Battle Camp with her.

Follow along to see how each contestant takes on this challenge and how they have grown from their past shows. Will they be up to making new friends or new enemies? Fans will have to watch to find out.

The high-stakes summer clash will feature alliances, rivalries, and lots of twists set up by Netflix. Additionally, viewers should keep in mind that anything can happen in Battle Camp once the "wheel of misfortune" begins to spin.

