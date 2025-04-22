Where to follow Battle Camp star Chase DeMoor? Age, job, and more explored

Battle Camp, Netflix’s latest reality show, features a cast of familiar faces from previous unscripted hits. One of the standout contestants is Chase DeMoor, known for his appearances on Too Hot to Handle season 2 and Perfect Match season 1.

Ad

Born on June 12, 1996, Chase is a professional boxer, former football player, and reality television personality. His Instagram handle is @chasedemoor, where he actively shares updates about his life, boxing career, and reality TV ventures.

In a post dated March 26, 2025, he announced his participation on Instagram, writing:

“Heard reality TV was getting too soft with grown men crying, so they sent me back! Catch Battle Camp April 23rd only on @netflix.”

Ad

Trending

Who is Battle Camp star Chase? Instagram and background explored

Ad

Chase DeMoor was born in Eatonville, Washington, and stands at 6 feet 5 inches tall. His full name is Chase Douglas DeMoor. Before becoming a television personality, Chase had a sports career as a defensive football player.

He played for teams like the Arizona Rattlers and the Houston Linemen. Later, he transitioned into boxing and has since gained recognition as a professional heavyweight boxer.

Chase has built a significant social media presence, primarily through Instagram and TikTok, both under the handle @chasedemoor. He uses these platforms to share boxing footage, reality TV updates, and personal reflections.

Ad

On Battle Camp, Chase reintroduces himself as a confident competitor. In his show teaser, he stated,

“I’m bringing a pretty smile, big ego, and all the confidence in the world to camp.”

He also claimed he would be both a physical threat in challenges and a visual treat for his cast. When last seen on Perfect Match season 1, Chase was sent home by fellow camper Georgia Hassarati after expressing feelings for her.

Ad

Ad

Despite the emotional exit, his return to Battle Camp shows no signs of hesitation or lack of self-assurance. He shared multiple promotional posts ahead of the show’s premiere. In one, he wrote,

“Hey @netflix, I heard you needed your favorite Villain back. Watch me and the rest of your favorite reality TV stars go to summer camp.”

In another post, he referred fans to Pop the Balloon, another Netflix show he participated in, writing:

Ad

“I stand by what I said! Go watch Pop the Balloon streaming only on @netflix.”

In a New Year’s post reflecting on 2024, he summarized his accomplishments:

“What a year. Filmed 2 TV shows, Fought 4 fights, won all of them. Met some amazing people, traveled to some amazing places and wouldn’t change it for anything, happy 2025! Cheers.”

Ad

Recent controversy involving Chase

Ad

In April 2025, Chase DeMoor made headlines after reigniting a feud with the Fury boxing family. During a conversation with TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International Airport, he confirmed that an Instagram direct message exchange with Molly-Mae Hague, the partner of Tommy Fury, was real. Chase stated,

“The Molly-Mae messages were not photoshopped.”

This controversy stems from a postponed fight with Roman Fury. Originally scheduled for late March, the bout was delayed to May 18 due to KSI pulling out of the event’s headliner.

Ad

Before the postponement, Chase had shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a flirtatious conversation with Molly-Mae, further fueling tensions. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Chase issued direct threats toward the Fury brothers.

“Tommy, if you’re watching this, you’re a fraud,” he said. “I’mma come beat you up next. And, Tyson, listen, I’mma take all three of you guys as a trio!”

Ad

The Battle Camp star confirmed he still plans to fight Roman Fury on May 18 and emphasized his confidence in winning the match. He hinted at the possibility of releasing additional DMs involving Molly-Mae, stating that fans shouldn’t be surprised if more messages surface soon.

Battle Camp will be available to stream on Netflix on April 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More