Where to follow Battle Camp host Taylor Lewan? Age, job, and more explored

Netflix has come up with another unique reality TV concept, Battle Camp, a show that would consist of players from the NRU, i.e., the Netflix Reality Universe. The show will be the ultimate test of their physical and tactical strengths, as players would have to prove themselves unbeatable in challenges, and "unhateable" among their co-contestants.

Ad

Netflix coined the term and stated that their votes for each other would determine their future in the show, so each one of them would have to be cordial with one another. The show is set is release on April 23 with all 10 episodes, and NFL star Taylor Lewan will be at the helm of it, as a host.

The 33-year-old former Tennessee Titans player of the National Football League is now a co-host of a Barstool Sports podcast called Bussin' With The Boys, alongside another former Titans player, Will Compton.

Ad

Trending

He keeps his Instagram updated, so fans who want to see more of him could follow him at @taylorlewan.

More details on Battle Camp host Taylor Lewan

Born on July 22, 1991, this Loomis, California, resident started his career early. He was an offensive lineman at the University of Minnesota.

Before that, he played high school football for three years at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, Arizona.

Ad

Ad

Lewan wasn't always an offensive lineman; he started out as a defensive end, but before moving to Chaparral High School for his senior season, he switched roles.

His role as the host of a physically challenging game show, such as Battle Camp, is apt because he was rated number 3 by Rivals.com for being the most athletic offensive lineman and number 5 for being the most agile one.

During his time at the University of Minnesota, Lewan studied general studies and graduated with it.

Ad

After a shiny college football career, Lewan was signed by the Tennessee Titans as their eleventh pick of the first round in the 2014 NFL draft.

He signed a four-year, $11.48 million guaranteed contract with a signing bonus of $6.67 million.

However, during his 10-year football career, Lewan sustained serious injuries from the very beginning and had to sit out every once in a while. Yet, he was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2019.

Ad

In 2019, Lewan was suspended for four games because he failed a drug test for a banned substance in the NFL.

In 2022, he sustained a serious knee injury, which caused him to sit out for an entire year. In 2023, he announced that he wanted Titans to release him because he hoped to retire, and only 12 days later, he was released by the Titans.

What is Battle Camp host Taylor Lewan's Instagram like?

Ad

The NFL star boasts 369K followers on his official Instagram account, @taylorlewan. His bio states his current endeavor as the co-host of Bussin' With The Boys.

He calls himself "Crop God" and a "washed-up football player" in his bio as well.

Ad

It also mentions a "#NoBadDays" and states that he is married to the most beautiful woman in the world, with the handle @taylinlewan.

The hashtag takes viewers to Taylin's profile, whom the star married in 2018. They share two daughters, Wynne and Willow.

A link in the bio also takes viewers to the Bussin With The Boys merchandise store, bwtb.com, where they sell hats, t-shirts, etc.

Some of Taylor's regular posts consist of him reporting some of the games on the field as a part of the podcast, his shenanigans with his family and friends, and his latest endeavor, Battle Camp.

Ad

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp will be available to stream on Netflix on April 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More