Who won Battle Camp? Details explored

Battle Camp concluded its debut season with the finale airing on April 23, 2025. After weeks of intense challenges, shifting team dynamics, and strategic gameplay, Lorenzo was crowned the winner of Battle Camp season 1.

The final episode brought back all six remaining contestants — Chase, Georgia, QT, Shubham, Polly, and Lorenzo — for one last round of tests to decide who would walk away with the $250,000 prize. This time, instead of avoiding elimination, the finalists had to compete to earn a spot on the final Wheel — the same Wheel that had determined eliminations throughout the season.

The episode included physical punishments, endurance-based tasks, and strategic social games. The finalists then cast votes for who they wanted to win, with each of them receiving one vote. Before the final spin, Lorenzo expressed his determination:

“I never wanted something as badly as I do today. I want to win badly, with a capital B,” he shared.

As the Wheel came to a stop, it landed on Lorenzo. Host Taylor Lewan declared him the winner, saying Lorenzo had proven himself to be “unbeatable, unbreakable, and unhateable.”

Challenges test endurance, timing, and strategy before the final vote in Battle Camp finale

Battle Camp finale began by continuing the double elimination from episode 9, with Trey exiting the competition. The final six were then told by Taylor that instead of avoiding elimination, their goal was to earn a spot on the Wheel by winning challenges. The first was an ice bath endurance punishment called Submerge, where Georgia, Chase, and Lorenzo stayed in the longest and earned their spots.

Next came a pedometer-based punishment called Full Throttle, where Chase, Georgia, and Shubham secured the most steps. As a result, they too were added to the final Wheel. The competition moved on to the Wall for two last challenges. First was Endurance Hang, which tested who could hold on the longest.

Polly sat out due to a wrist injury. QT fell first, followed by Shubham and Chase. Lorenzo and Georgia won, earning additional chances on the Wheel. Then came the final social game: three planks labeled ‘safe’ or ‘drop.’ Players had to choose carefully or be redirected by their peers.

In the first round, Lorenzo tricked both Shubham and Polly, adding himself and Polly to the Wheel. In the second round, QT tricked Georgia, who ended up stepping onto a drop plank. Chase added himself and QT to the Wheel after swapping places with Georgia.

Final vote, spin, and a win for Lorenzo

After all challenges ended, the final six cast one vote each for who they thought deserved to win. Polly voted for Chase. QT voted for Shubham. Lorenzo voted for Georgia. Shubham voted for QT. Chase voted for Polly. Georgia received Lorenzo’s vote.

Each finalist earned one vote, meaning all six had their names placed on the Wheel equally. Before the final spin,

“I am manifesting right now to make the Wheel land on my name,” Lorenzo shared in a confessional.

The group gathered for the last time at the Wheel ceremony, where Taylor reminded them what was at stake. The Wheel was spun, and in a full-circle moment, it landed on Lorenzo. With that, he was declared the winner of Battle Camp Season 1.

Taylor announced, “You’ve proven yourself unbeatable, unbreakable, and unhateable,” echoing the show’s central challenge criteria. Lorenzo took home the grand prize of $250,000.

Watch all the episodes of Battle Camp season 1 which are currently streaming on Netflix.

