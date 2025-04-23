Battle Camp episode 6 recap — Eagles win the spelling bee while the wheel decides who goes home

Battle Camp episode 6 aired on April 23, 2025, picking up right where the previous episode left off — in the middle of the spelling bee challenge. As the teams faced off for safety from the elimination wheel, strategy and pressure collided, leaving the camp divided and uncertain.

The episode also marked the return of a double elimination, increasing the tension as more names were added to the wheel for the first time under the new team format. Avori, who ended episode 5 debating whether to intentionally lose to stay under the radar, ultimately decided to stay true to her gameplay — correctly spelling “REVENGE.”

“I want to play an honest game,” she said.

The Eagles eventually won the challenge, with Nick, Trey, and others securing key points, while Bears team members like QT and Shubham struggled. Later, host Taylor Lewan made another major announcement — two more players would be leaving. This time, members of the Bears team were also up for elimination.

As votes were cast and players made strategic decisions, the episode ended with the wheel ready to spin but without revealing who would be sent home.

Eagles win the challenge as Avori chooses honesty over strategy in Battle Camp

The spelling bee resumed with Avori debating whether to deliberately misspell her word to avoid being seen as a threat. In the end, she spelled it correctly and scored a point for her team. Next was Nick versus QT. Nick added another point for the Eagles by spelling “ADVENTURE” correctly, while QT misspelled “ADVANTAGE,” giving the Bears no edge in the score.

In the final round, Shubham misspelled “ECOSYSTEM” by adding an “H” after the “C,” while Trey got “WHOLESOME” right, securing the Eagles’ win. After the challenge, host Taylor Lewan gathered the group and announced that there would be no punishment for the losing team this time.

While the win protected the Eagles from the wheel, they were not safe from receiving votes in Battle Camp. Despite the loss, QT reflected on her role in the challenge, while Polly expressed suspicion about QT, saying:

“She threw the competition to make everyone think that she is not as smart as she really is.”

Another double elimination takes place as players face difficult votes

The next morning, Taylor returned with a new announcement in this episode of Battle Camp.

“Two more competitors will be leaving camp for good,” he said.

For the first time in a while, players from the Bears team were also eligible. When asked about the upcoming elimination, QT admitted:

“I’m not feeling great. Despite what a lot of people might think, I didn’t want any of our names up there.”

Along with QT, Morgan, Gio, Avori, Kyle, and Shubham all had their names added to the elimination wheel in Battle Camp. The voting revealed some growing tensions in camp. Morgan voted for Chase, calling him a “strong competitor.” Shubham echoed the sentiment, describing Chase as a “physical and strategic threat.”

Meanwhile, Kyle, Lorenzo, Polly, and Georgia received no votes. Gio was voted once, and QT received three votes from Georgia, Polly, and Chase. Polly explained her reasoning in a confessional, saying QT had “thrown the competition.”

Avori received the most votes — four — from QT, Trey, Nick, and Lorenzo. Gio and Avori openly admitted they voted for Trey, with Kyle joining them.

As the votes were tallied, the camp braced for the next spin of the wheel. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, revealing that someone’s name had landed — just not who. The results will be revealed in the next episode.

Catch the latest episodes of Battle Camp available to stream on Netflix.

