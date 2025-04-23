Battle Camp episode 7 recap: Double elimination takes two while players compete in a shock climbing challenge

The newest addition to Netflix's extensive library of reality shows, Battle Camp, premiered with all 10 of its episodes on April 23. It was the perfect amalgamation of reality stars of the streaming platform, who came from shows such as The Circle, Love is Blind, and Selling the OC.

Episode 7 of Battle Camp was titled A Wolf in the Eagles Nest and saw a double elimination, which took The Mole contestant Avori and Selling the OC cast member Gio.

After the elimination, the teams geared up for their next obstacle, the shock climbing challenge. The contestants had to rock climb up a wall next to their opponents and press buzzers that would electrocute their opponents. After a neck-and-neck between both teams, the Eagles won.

The eliminations in Battle Camp episode 8?

Episode 8 of the show started where the previous episode left off. The contestants from both teams had gathered at the spinning wheel to see two of their co-stars' futures being cut short.

Taylor Lewan, the host, stated that Avori's name was on the wheel five times. QT's name was on there four times, Trey's name was there three times, and Chase's name was on the wheel two times. Kyle, Gio, Morgan, and Shubham's names were on it one time each.

"As we all know, it only takes one time," reminded Taylor.

Taylor then proceeded to spin the wheel, and it was Avori whose name came up. Before going home, Avori said that she would never betray her alliances like QT did, while the latter said that they were never going to work long term.

Taylor mentioned that Avori's names on the wheel were taken out, and it was QT who had the highest number of names on the wheel. He then spun the wheel once again, and it stopped at Gio. Before leaving, Gio said in a Battle Camp confessional that he hoped Polly won, and bought some real estate with the $250,000 prize money.

The Shock Climbing challenge in Battle Camp episode 7

Explaining the challenge to the contestants, Taylor said that the contestants would be rock climbing the wall right next to their opponents. Each of their walls would have 5 buzzers in total, scattered around the wall. Each buzzer, when pressed, would electrocute their opponent and send them to the ground.

The Battle Camp team to reaches the top of the rock climbing wall first would win the game. The winning team would have the opportunity to pick three players to send to the punishment. The losing team would automatically be on the spinning wheel.

Eagles had six players while the Bears only had four players, so Taylor explained that two of the Bears' players would have to climb twice. The first ones to go forth were Nick from the Eagles and Kyle from the Bears. Nick won the round. Next to go were Polly from the Eagles and QT from the Bears. After a neck-and-neck competition, QT won the round.

"I'm really upset with myself that I didn't manage to get that last button," said Polly.

Then came Trey from the Eagles and Shubham from the Bears. Trey finished his run quickly and won. Then Chase from the Eagles went against Morgan from the Bears. Morgan reached the top quickly and efficiently, winning the round. Kyle came again, representing the Bears again, against the Eagles contestant Georgia. This time, Kyle won.

Then came Lorenzo from the Eagles against Morgan. The latter lost this time, and Lorenzo won. After six rounds, both teams tied and chose Nick and QT from their respective teams for the tie-breaker round. Nick climbed up the wall first, securing the win for the Eagles.

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to stream on Netflix.

