Battle Camp episode 8 recap: Players compete in a basketball challenge while Trey strategizes against his team

All 10 episodes of the Netflix game show, Battle Camp, were released on April 23, 2025. It featured a mixture of stars from the famous reality shows of the streaming platform, including The Circle, The Mole, and Selling the OC.

Ad

In episode 8, titled Loose Lips Sink Ships, teams competed against each other in a Shots Fired challenge, where they had to catch the basketball and score points. The Eagles had a strong hold, and they won the challenge, putting the Bears up for punishment and risking their elimination.

Trey strategized against his own team and attempted to side with the Bears, but he failed. This put him in a tough spot with the Bears, but it mended his broken relations with the Eagles.

Ad

Trending

What went down on the Shots Fired challenge on Battle Camp episode 8?

Ad

Taylor Lewan , the show host, explained the game rules to the teams. He said that each team would be divided into three parts for Shots Fired challenge—the shooter, the catcher, and the scorer. The shooter had to fire the ball from the top of the tower onto the floating station. The catcher was supposed to catch the ball, and the shooter had to cross the floating docks and plop the ball into the basket.

Ad

"Any ball that touches the water is no longer in play," he mentioned.

The time duration for each round was five minutes, and teams could score as many points as they would like in that period. The team with the most balls in the basket would win the round. The Bears clinched the victory by one point. In round 2 though, the Eagles won with 9 points, while the Bears only scored 1. In the tiebreaker round 3, the Eagles won by 3 points.

Ad

How Trey sided with both teams on the Battle Camp episode 8?

Ad

In the last Battle Camp spin-wheel, the Eagles voted for their own teammate, Trey, because they thought he betrayed them. And even though his name was on the spinning wheel, the pin didn't stop on his name, and he was saved.

After he went back to the Battle Camp Eagles camp, he told his teammates that he was going to be an honest team player from then on and said he would try to gain their trust back. However, he changed his mind the next morning, when he sat out with Kyle, a contestant from the Bears.

Ad

It started with Kyle telling Trey that his name wasn't on the wheel as many times because the Bears team didn't vote for him. Kyle then said that the reason for his existence on the show was partly that, and mentioned if he wanted to continue in the game the same way, he would have to help the Bears.

"I thought of a plan. It's a crazy one," added Kyle.

Ad

Kyle added that if Trey lost the upcoming Shots Fired challenge for his team, the spinning wheel would look a lot different than it did earlier. He said that the three Bears contestants wouldn't vote for him in return.

Ad

Trey further said in a confessional that he had to do so in order to win. He said that it was a difficult decision, something he needed to think about more. While talking to Kyle though, he agreed to take down the Eagles from within.

In the Shots Fired challenge, Trey was the scorer, who was competing against Shubham from the Bears. While the latter only scored a point but putting one ball in the basket, Trey scored 9. He then told the cameras that he actually intended to make the Eagles lose, but he couldn't.

Ad

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More