Battle Camp episode 1 recap: 16 Netflix Reality Universe stars assemble as new alliances form

Stars from Netflix's different reality shows are ready to compete against each other in Battle Camp, a new series that launched on April 23. The contestants faced challenging physical and mental tests, as well as harsh penalties.

Ad

In the show, a spinning wheel, known as the "wheel of misfortune," determines which contestants will stay in camp and which will be eliminated. Former NFL player Taylor Lewan hosts the competition, overseeing the interactions between the contestants and hoping to maintain order in the camp. The ultimate goal is to be crowned the Battle Camp champ and win a cash prize of $250,000.

In the premiere episode, the contestants were divided into three teams. The teams then faced various challenges in order to survive being voted out in the elimination round. Tony from the team Eagles tried to convince others to vote out one of his teammates who cost them immunity.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Battle Camp episode 1?

Ad

In the premiere episode of Battle Camp, three teams arrived in their own school buses. The teams were the Wolves, the Eagles, and the Bears. Taylor informed the teams of the rules and revealed that they needed three keys to victory. Before even entering the camp, the contestants had to battle through their first challenge of the show.

Each member, equipped with a bathing suit, had to collect flags during their four-legged obstacle course. First, they had to go across floating boxes, then pull up some weighted ropes to reach their flag. After completing the first two obstacles, the Battle Camp contestants had to clear three equations of increasing difficulty and then finally, paddle to the tower before anyone else.

Ad

Ad

The winning team would win immunity and remain safe from being voted in the elimination round.

"When we're talking about being immune, it is very important that we win today," said Trey from team Wolves.

After a grueling battle, it was the Wolves team that came out on top as the Eagles lost one of their flag on the way. An exhausted Lorenzo from the Eagles needed a medic after the round. Soon, the teams went into their camps for the first time. On the night of day one, Taylor called over the contestants to explain the rules of wheel of misfortune.

Ad

Since the Wolves won the first challenge, they would pick three campmates to face a punishment from the Bears, who came in second. Only one would survive that challenge, after which the remaining two Bears will find their names on the wheel.

Avori from the Bears team previously starred in The Mole. She had multiple conversations across camp where she told people about her fear of physical challenges, which the team Eagles didn't believe.

Ad

"One secret I have been hiding from people is that I played baseball, soccer, softball, volleyball, but I don't want people to see that," said Battle Team's Avori.

Ad

Wolves ultimately decided that Lexi, Avori, and Gio would go into the punishment round. All three Battle Camp contestants had to squat against the tree. Lexi was the first one to give up after the two-minute mark. After which, Gio also gave up as soon as the three-minute mark hit. This meant that Avori's name wouldn't go on the wheel of misfortune.

Before the voting took place, Tony went around the camp and told them to vote against Lexi. The episode concluded on a cliffhanger as Taylor was about to reveal who got eliminated from the competition.

Ad

Watch all ten episodes of Battle Camp on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More