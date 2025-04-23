Battle Camp finale recap: Finalists compete for the $250,000 cash prize

Netflix's newest competitive reality show, Battle Camp, featuring 18 reality TV stars, debuted on April 23, 2025. A game of strength, endurance, and strategy, the players had to complete challenging tasks, survive punishments, and avoid elimination to win the winner's title. After a long competition, episode 10, the finale, saw six contestants enter the last stage of the show, hoping to win $250,000.

Ad

In episode 10, the final six had to compete against each other to get their names on the Wheel. To do so, they had to outperform their competitors in punishments and win the challenges played at the Wall. Chase and Georgia emerged as the top scorers from each task, followed by Lorenzo and Shubham.

However, Lorenzo emerged as the winner of Battle Camp after the final Wheel spin landed on his name, earning him the $250,000 monetary prize.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of the Battle Camp finale, titled The Final Spin, reads:

"The finalists have proven they're unbeatable and unbreakable, but who's unhateable? After a grueling gauntlet of challenges, a lucky winner is crowned."

What happened in the finale of Battle Camp?

Ad

The episode continued with the elimination ceremony from episode 9, where Trey became the second contestant to be eliminated from the race to the finish line. The Battle Camp evictee got emotional after he was asked to leave the competition. However, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and bid farewell to his co-stars.

"I'm feeling like happy, sad, proud. A mixture of three. FOMO. I'm gonna feel some FOMO. I'm just like so proud of how I played. This has been the greatest pleasure of my life," Trey said.

Ad

Meanwhile, the remaining campers, Chase, Shubham, QT, Lorenzo, Polly, and Georgia, advanced to the last stage of the competition as the "final six." Host Taylor Lewan informed the finalists that they had to try to get their names on the Wheel for the final instead of fighting to get their names off.

The following morning, an announcement informed the Battle Camp cast members that they would face two punishments. The top three in each punishment would have their names added to the Wheel.

Ad

The first punishment was Submerge, where the players had to endure an ice bath. However, to get their names on the Wheel, they had to submerge their heads longer than their competitors. Three players with the longest durations would add their names to the Wheel.

Ad

Shubham gave up first, followed by QT. The four remaining players continued the challenge, however, their times were not disclosed. Shortly after their first punishment, the Battle Camp contestants were called for their second one, Full Throttle. In this challenge, they had to get as many steps as possible recorded on their pedometers.

Later in the day, the campers were joined by host Taylor, who revealed the results of the punishments. Georgia, Chase, and Lorenzo emerged as the winners of the ice-plunge challenge. Chase and Georgia secured another victory in the pedometer challenge, and Shubham joined them as the third winner.

Ad

The following morning, the contestants arrived at the Wall to face their final two "sky-high challenges." The first task was Endurance Hang, in which they had to hang, holding on to small poles, and not fall. The two participants who would hang on the longest across two rounds would have their names added to the Wheel.

Polly decided not to participate in the challenge because of her injured wrist. Meanwhile, the rest prepared for the task. QT was the first person to fall, followed by Shubham and Chase, making Lorenzo and Georgia the two winners.

Ad

Ad

For the second challenge, there were three planks arranged at the top of the Wall, two labelled 'safe' and one labelled 'drop.' To win the game, the Battle Camp stars had to ensure they were not standing on the plank that said 'drop.'

"The first player to walk out sees which planks are safe and which one is drop. The next players then each have the opportunity to grill their campmates to ask which plank is safe before deciding where to walk. Subsequent players can choose an empty plank or move an anchored player to a vacant plank and take their spot," Taylor explained.

Ad

The first group randomly selected for the task was Shubham. Polly and Lorenzo. Shubham decided to go first and stepped on the 'drop' plank. Lorenzo, unable to trust Shubham, asked him to move to the middle one and took his spot. When Polly asked Lorenzo if he was on the safe plank, he guided her to a different one, saying he would drop, and he did.

With that, Polly and Shubham each earned a spot on the Wheel. In the second round, QT volunteered to go first and stepped onto a 'safe' plank. She then lied about being on the 'safe' plank, but guided Georgia to get on the other 'safe' plank. Unable to trust QT, Georgia took QT's place and unknowingly sent her to the 'safe' plank.

Ad

Chase at Shaq's Fun House (Image via Getty)

As the last player, Chase put Georgia in a predicament by convincing her to reveal where the 'drop' plank was. Consequently, he switched places with her and gave her the 'drop' plank. However, Georgia refused to do the drop, making QT and Chase the winners of the challenge.

Ad

Later in the Battle Camp episode, the players voted for the participant they thought deserved to win the show. Shortly after, they joined Taylor at the Wheel ceremony, where the results of the vote were announced. Chase, Shubham, Georgia, QT, Lorenzo, and Polly earned one vote each, finding a spot on the Wheel.

Although Chase and Georgia's names took up the majority of the spots on the Wheel, the final spin declared Lorenzo its winner.

Ad

Stream Battle Camp exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More