"I'm glad it backfired" — Battle Camp fans react to Avori targeting QT

Battle Camp episode 6 aired on April 23, 2025, continuing the spelling bee challenge from the previous episode. As the competition resumed, Avori debated whether to misspell her word deliberately to avoid being seen as a strong player. Ultimately, she decided to spell it correctly, securing a point for her team.

Nick and QT then faced off, with Nick spelling “ADVENTURE” right for the Eagles and QT missing “ADVANTAGE,” giving no advantage to the Bears. Following the challenge, Avori suggested to Gio and others that QT had lost on purpose, sparking discussions within the camp.

When QT learned about these claims, tensions rose. However, the elimination wheel took an unexpected turn, resulting in Avori's exit instead of QT’s. The rest of the episode saw more strategic votes and rising tensions among the players. The Eagles celebrated their spelling bee win, while the Bears faced difficult decisions with a double elimination looming.

Fans took to X, reacting to Avori’s gameplay against QT and her eventual elimination.

"Avori plotting on QT was nasty but I'm glad it backfired," one fan commented.

"Avori thinking "not voting for your teammates" means you played an honest game... Babe, come on, get real. The fact that it's her AND Gio, though, when they're both spreading BS, is hilarious. It IS the wheel of Justice," another user said.

"The way QT ate Avori and left no crumbs and then Avori and Gio go bye bye after the wheel had me saying yaaaaas," an X user wrote.

"Seeing Avori get sent home after that campaign against QT >>>" one tweet read.

A few Battle Camp fans said Avori did not play an "honest game."

"Why does Avori keep saying she played an honest game? Girl who do you think you're fooling?" a fan wrote.

"Avori bi**h convincing everyone to vote for QT and saying “i played a honest game, i didnt vote for my teammate” WHO DO U THINK U’RE LYING??? She was just projecting bcuz throwing a game is what she would do herself and then thinks everyone would too," one netizen tweeted.

"Ooooh snap I love that lmao. Avori came hard for QT, like a true hypocrite, and then she and Gio went back to back instead of QT. How’s that for a “wheel of justice”? another user commented.

"LOL AVORI ELIMINATED. A wheel of justice, as she called it," a tweet read.

Eagles win the spelling bee as Avori’s plan against QT backfires in Battle Camp

After the Eagles secured the win, Avori started circulating the idea that QT had thrown the competition on purpose in Battle Camp. She discussed it with Gio and other players, suggesting QT intentionally misspelled her word to appear less threatening. Polly also raised suspicions about QT,

“She threw the competition to make everyone think that she is not as smart as she really is,” she said in a confessional.

The situation escalated when QT learned about the rumours. Meanwhile, host Taylor Lewan announced a double elimination twist, increasing the stakes for the players. Votes were cast, and names were added to the elimination wheel, including Avori and QT.

When the wheel spun, it landed on Avori, leading to her departure from Battle Camp. QT remained safe, despite the earlier doubts cast upon her.

All episodes of Battle Camp are now streaming on Netflix.

