"High school bullying situation"— Battle Camp fans react to Irina's brutal elimination

Netflix's latest reality show, Battle Camp, dropped all 10 episodes on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, on the streaming platform. In episode 2 of the reality competition, the contestants attended another wheel ceremony during which, a majority of the campers voted for Irina, including members of her own team.

Ad

Irina was devastated ahead of her elimination since there were a lot of slots left on the wheel and said she felt blindsided. She said that even if she survived the wheel ceremony, she didn't know if she could go back to camp knowing that most people wanted her to leave.

With 11 votes against her, Irina was eliminated from Battle Camp and fans commented on the emotional wheel ceremony online. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Spoiler Alert:I felt so bad for Irina, she was blindsided, even her own team. I feel deep empathy and it must have been devastating realizing no one wanted her on the show. Didnt like her on LIB but i cried, was tough. Felt like a high school bullying situation."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"i feel like it was karma, it was hard for me to feel bad for her. she isn’t a nice girl," a fan commented.

"Lmaooooo I don’t like Irina anyway but they did that girl dirtyyyyy," a tweet read.

Fans of Battle Camp season 1 called the elimination "crazy":

"The voting for irina was crazyyy i really did not like her after her love is blind season but damnnnn they blindsided her so bad," a person wrote.

Ad

"Although I have not been a fan of Irina since LIB, she did not deserve that. They could have told her. Her feelings are 10000% valid and I would have walked away without saying anything too!" a fan commented.

"Irina cried many times, with no tears after being the villain once again with her ugly thumb face ass that bitch is so f*cking ugly inside and out please stop casting her," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Battle Camp season 1 further said:

"I really didn't like Irina in #LoveIsBlind but DAMN that was hard to watch! I feel so bad for her..." a person wrote.

"Battle Camp is pretty decent but IRINA IS ANNOYING ME," a fan commented.

"That was a really bad call"— Trey chimes in on Irina's elimination after the female cast member walks away from the Battle Camp cast in tears

Ad

In Battle Camp season 1 episode 2, titled, Frozen Out, camp members contemplated who to vote out after the latest task. After much deliberation, a majority of the cast decided they would vote for Irina from Love is Blind, including her team members, Chase, Trey, and Gabi.

At the Wheel ceremony, the names of all the unsafe contestants were showcased on the wheel. This included Irina, Trey, Gabi, and Louis. The host told Lorenzo and Irina that since they lost the punishment, their names were on the board as well, which meant Irina's name came up twice and she had more chances of going home than the rest of the unsafe contestants.

Ad

Slowly, the other contestants were called in front of the wheel to see if any of the other Battle Camp contestants voted for them. While Tony received one vote, Irina received 11, which officially ended her journey on the Netflix show.

Irina had an emotional reaction to the number of votes against her and said she wanted to leave. She broke down in tears as she walked away from the group.

"That was a really bad call," Trey said, seeing his team member's emotional reaction.

Ad

Fans online reacted to Irina being blindsided by the rest of the contestants and felt bad for Irina.

Episodes of Battle Camp season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More