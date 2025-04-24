"High school bullying situation"— Battle Camp fans react to Irina's brutal elimination

Netflix's latest reality show, Battle Camp, dropped all 10 episodes on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, on the streaming platform. In episode 2 of the reality competition, the contestants attended another wheel ceremony during which, a majority of the campers voted for Irina, including members of her own team.
Irina was devastated ahead of her elimination since there were a lot of slots left on the wheel and said she felt blindsided. She said that even if she survived the wheel ceremony, she didn't know if she could go back to camp knowing that most people wanted her to leave.
With 11 votes against her, Irina was eliminated from Battle Camp and fans commented on the emotional wheel ceremony online. One person wrote on X:
"Spoiler Alert:I felt so bad for Irina, she was blindsided, even her own team. I feel deep empathy and it must have been devastating realizing no one wanted her on the show. Didnt like her on LIB but i cried, was tough. Felt like a high school bullying situation."
"i feel like it was karma, it was hard for me to feel bad for her. she isn’t a nice girl," a fan commented.
"Lmaooooo I don’t like Irina anyway but they did that girl dirtyyyyy," a tweet read.
Fans of Battle Camp season 1 called the elimination "crazy":
"The voting for irina was crazyyy i really did not like her after her love is blind season but damnnnn they blindsided her so bad," a person wrote.
"Although I have not been a fan of Irina since LIB, she did not deserve that. They could have told her. Her feelings are 10000% valid and I would have walked away without saying anything too!" a fan commented.
"Irina cried many times, with no tears after being the villain once again with her ugly thumb face ass that bitch is so f*cking ugly inside and out please stop casting her," a tweet read.
Fans of Battle Camp season 1 further said:
"I really didn't like Irina in #LoveIsBlind but DAMN that was hard to watch! I feel so bad for her..." a person wrote.
"Battle Camp is pretty decent but IRINA IS ANNOYING ME," a fan commented.
"That was a really bad call"— Trey chimes in on Irina's elimination after the female cast member walks away from the Battle Camp cast in tears
In Battle Camp season 1 episode 2, titled, Frozen Out, camp members contemplated who to vote out after the latest task. After much deliberation, a majority of the cast decided they would vote for Irina from Love is Blind, including her team members, Chase, Trey, and Gabi.
At the Wheel ceremony, the names of all the unsafe contestants were showcased on the wheel. This included Irina, Trey, Gabi, and Louis. The host told Lorenzo and Irina that since they lost the punishment, their names were on the board as well, which meant Irina's name came up twice and she had more chances of going home than the rest of the unsafe contestants.
Slowly, the other contestants were called in front of the wheel to see if any of the other Battle Camp contestants voted for them. While Tony received one vote, Irina received 11, which officially ended her journey on the Netflix show.
Irina had an emotional reaction to the number of votes against her and said she wanted to leave. She broke down in tears as she walked away from the group.
"That was a really bad call," Trey said, seeing his team member's emotional reaction.
Fans online reacted to Irina being blindsided by the rest of the contestants and felt bad for Irina.
Episodes of Battle Camp season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.