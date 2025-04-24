“Let’s figure out this plan”- Battle Camp star Kyle conspires with Chase to eliminate Trey

The newest addition to Netflix's reality show library, Battle Camp, released all of its 10 episodes on April 23, 2025. It features stars from several other reality shows on the streaming platform, which include Love is Blind, The Mole, and Too Hot to Handle. The latest show is a test of the physical and social strengths of the contestants, along with their luck.

By episode 8, only two teams remained in the game: the Bears and the Eagles. Kyle and Chase, from each of the respective teams, often discussed their strategies and even conspired to go against certain players irrespective of which team they were on. In episode 8, Kyle and Chase conspired to eliminate Trey, as the former portrayed him as their common enemy.

"Let's do this plan, bro. Let's figure out this plan. Let's get this out of the way," Kyle said.

He then told Chase that it was time for Trey to go, and everyone on his team, the Bears, was already ready to vote for him.

How Kyle asked Chase to conspire against Trey on Battle Camp

Kyle felt the need to target Trey with Chase because his previous plan of getting Trey out had somewhat worked, only the odds weren't on his side because the spinning wheel pin didn't land on Trey's multiple names on the wheel. It instead landed on Morgan, one of his Battle Camp team members.

After brainstorming another plan with QT to take out Trey, Kyle sat down to have a beer with Chase. Before he said anything to the latter, Kyle stated in a Battle Camp confessional that his move didn't go as planned, and that his current target was Trey. He then proceeded to tell Chase that they need to figure out a plan to get him out.

Trey and Shuby were watching them talk from a distance, and Trey told the latter that their private conversation worried him. He called them "the biggest dudes" in the game and added that he hated nothing more than watching strong, conventionally attractive men laugh about being in power.

On the other side of Battle Camp, Kyle told Chase,

"We're all gonna come to the conclusion of going for Trey."

He then hollered at Shuby and called him over, and Trey asked Shuby to tell him what it was about later. Kyle then told Shuby that they were all going to vote for Trey next.

"It just gives us a chance of living. Because Trey is not with us, by the way," Kyle added.

He also told him that by letting Trey continue in the game, they were all going to be in danger. Chase agreed and stated that Trey was also good at every challenge, while being unpredictable; he was a dangerous player because no one would know who he would turn on. Chase then stated that they had his vote against Trey, and they clinked their beer bottles.

When Shuby went back to Trey, the latter asked what Chase and Kyle told him. Shuby didn't reveal what they were talking about, but stated that whoever it was about, it wasn't great for that player. However, Kyle's plan to get most of the people to vote for Trey failed, as the majority of the Eagles voted for him instead. The spinning wheel also stopped at his name, and he was sent home.

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to stream on Netflix.

