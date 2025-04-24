“Strongest person in there”— Battle Camp winner Lorenzo reveals why he had to take down Trey

The newest addition to Netflix's extensive library of reality shows, Battle Camp, premiered on April 23 with all 10 of its episodes. Lorenzo, hailing from Squid Game: The Challenge, like his Battle Camp co-star, Trey, secured the season 1 win, after being competent in physical challenges and saving his name from appearing on the elimination spinning wheel.

Ad

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, published on April 23, Lorenzo talked about why he felt the need to take down his mate from the previous show.

"The strongest person in there... so he had to be taken down," he said about Trey.

Lorenzo had to take down the ally that he created because he was slowly becoming the strongest and the most tactical player in the game. Trey's betrayal of his own team by conspiring with the opponent's team also caused a lack of trust in him that led to his demise.

Ad

Trending

The show's unique format merged stars from coveted reality shows on the streaming platform, such as The Mole, Selling the OC, and The Circle, to compete physically and tactically.

Why Battle Camp winner Lorenzo saw Trey as a threat

Lorenzo and Trey's friendship's track record from their time on Squid Game: The Challenge wasn't so good. The two were seen disagreeing over things more often than not, but when they entered Battle Camp together, there was scope for change.

Ad

Ad

While earlier on in the game the two of them didn't necessarily want to be allies, Lorenzo quickly realized that Trey's gameplay on this show was strong, and it would be wise to keep him allied if Lorenzo wanted to go far.

They then became part of the same team— team Eagles— which made them cordial. However, as the episodes progressed, Lorenzo, alongside his Battle Camp co-star and fellow Eagles mate, Georgia, saw Trey going into the camp of the opponent's team.

Ad

They quietly followed him to the Bears' camp and tried to eavesdrop on their conversation. Inside, Trey was conspiring against his own team to save himself from elimination. He struck a deal with the Bears' team members, QT, Kyle, and Shubham, that if they didn't vote for him, he was ready to vote for his team member, Chase, thus increasing his chances for elimination.

Lorenzo and Georgia ran to the Eagles' camp to reveal the news to their team members, Nick, Polly, and Chase. Upon hearing the trade Trey was making with their opponents, three infuriated Eagle members voted for Trey while the other two voted for someone from the Bears.

Ad

Ad

The luck was on Trey's side because, despite having his name on the spinning wheel multiple times, the pin didn't stop on it, and it was another Bears member, Morgan, who was eliminated. The Eagles, including Lorenzo, didn't trust Trey from thereon and saw him as a backstabber.

Lorenzo and his allies needed to get rid of him before he twisted the game on them. So Lorenzo teamed up with the Bears' contestant, QT, and put the target on Trey's back. This time around, the spinning wheel landed on Trey's name, and he was taken out. Lorenzo's joint efforts with his allies paid off as he was able to take out one of the strongest players in Battle Camp season 1.

Ad

For more updates on Battle Camp season 1 winner Lorenzo, fans of the show could follow his official Instagram account, @only.lorenzo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More