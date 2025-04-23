Battle Camp episode 4 recap: Wheel ceremony rattles the camp while contestants question trust between one another

Battle Camp episode 4 premiered on Netflix on April 23. The episode picked up right from the cliffhanger of the previous episode, with the contestants anxiously awaiting the results of their votes and the looming elimination via the Wheel of Misfortune.

In a shocking twist, Gabi, whose name had only one spot on the Wheel, was eliminated, even though Polly and Tony had multiple positions. The elimination stunned the rest of the campers, especially since Gabi had just impressed everyone with her standout performance in the Full Throttle punishment challenge.

The three teams later faced off in the Pole Position challenge, which tested contestants' hanging and aiming skills. The winner earned immunity and later got the opportunity to choose three contestants from the other two teams who would face the punishment.

Titled BeTreyed the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Emotions run high after a shocking wheel ceremony rattles the camp. Later, an effort to recruit allies leads to a stunning reversal of trust."

What happened in Battle Camp episode 4?

Gabi leaves after a shocking elimination

Battle Camp episode 4 kicked off with the dramatic Wheel of Misfortune segment, as the contestants gathered for a tense elimination round.

Since the Wolves finished last in episode 3's Mask the Misery challenge, the names of its team members, Trey, Gabi, Louis, and Bri, were the first to be inscribed on the wheel. Polly and Bri's names were added next in the wheel as they failed to win the Full Throttle punishment challenge.

One by one, the rest of the contestants, without the immunity, stepped forward, and the host, Taylor Lewan, revealed the number of votes that were cast in their names.

The final wheel count was as follows:

Polly - 4 votes

Tony - 4 votes

Bri - 3 votes

Louis - 3 votes

Trey - 2 votes

Gabi - 1 votes

With all the names added, Taylor spun the wheel to reveal the name of the eliminated contestant. Despite only having a single position on the wheel, Gabi was eliminated, much to everyone's surprise.

Following the loss of Gabi, host Taylor Lewan announced that a new reality star would join the camp to balance the teams. The next morning, Morgan, star of the Cheer documentary, arrived and introduced herself to her new Wolves teammates.

As the remaining Battle Camp contestant awaited their next challenge, the Eagles team member Tony gathered them and announced his self-elimination after explaining that he couldn't see himself navigating the competition after the recent eliminations.

The hanging pole position challenge

The campers then joined host Taylor at the wall for this episode's challenge. However, before they could start, to balance out all the teams, Taylor added The Circle and Perfect Match star Nick to the Eagals.

Taylor then announced that the three teams would face off in a challenge called Pole Position, where one team member had to balance themselves on poles while the opposing team members did everything they could to knock them off.

"One member of each team will be precariously balanced on poles jutting out from the wall. The rest of your team will compete in a high-stakes game of cornhole, where the holes represent the poles your opponents are standing on," Taylor explained.

The Battle Camp host continued:

"Land a bag in one, and the corresponding pole will disappear, and the player on the wall will have to reposition or hang tough to avoid plummeting to the ground."

The challenge was conducted in two rounds. The Bears won the first round and received immunity for their victory. The remaining teams faced off in the second round, and by the end, Wovles lost third time in a row and found their maes on the wheel of misfortune.

Spill punishment

Later in the Battle Camp episode, the winning team members, Avori, QT, Shubham, and Gio, were called in to choose the three contestants from the two non-immune teams they wanted to face the punishment.

After some team discussion, the Bears ultimately selected Morgan, Nick, and Trey. As their names were revealed, the announcer announced their punishment challenge was Spill.

"You will each compete to hold a tray of drinks above your shoulder for as long as possible. Win, or see your name added to the Wheel," the announcer explained.

Nick managed to last the longest to win the punishment round, earning himself an immunity. Meanwhile, Morgan and Trey's names were added to the wheel.

With the punishment done, the Battle Camp episode ended on a cliffhanger as the teams began planning their strategy for the upcoming voting.

Battle Camp episodes 1-10 are available on Netflix.

