Battle Camp episode 3 recap: Contestants use their acting skills to avoid eliminations

Battle Camp episode 3 premiered on Netflix on April 23. The episode continued from the cliffhanger of the previous episode, where the Wolves team member Irina was shocked to find 13 votes against her on the wheel of misfortune.

Ad

Irina was disappointed and heartened by the turn of events and initially decided to self-eliminate. However, host Taylor Lewan convinced her to come back, and after he spun the wheel, the pointer stopped at the name of Irina, eliminating her in the process.

After Irina's elimination, a new reality star was added to Team Woves. With the new addition, the three teams participated in the Mask the Misery challenge, where each contestant had to make the most of their acting skills and fool the other team members to get points.

Ad

Trending

The winning team received immunity and was allowed to choose three contestants from the other two teams who would face the punishment. To win the punishment, the three selected contestants had to complete as many steps as possible in one hour.

Titled Blindsided the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Flirtation sizzles within the camp, but is it sincere or strategic? The players put their acting skills on full display before a torturous punishment."

Ad

What happened in Battle Camp episode 3?

Contestants use their acting skills for the Mask the Misery challenge

Ad

After Wolves team member Irina was eliminated at the start of Battle Camp episode 3, host Taylor Lewan informed the remaining team members that a new contestant would be joining them to keep the teams balanced.

The next morning, Too Hot to Handle season 6 star Bri arrived at camp and introduced herself to her Wolves teammates.

Host Taylor later gathered all the contestants for this episode's challenge called "Mask the Misery."

"One by one, each team will come up and be tortured in front of the other two teams. Or at least it'll appear that way. That's because one teammate will endure actual torture while the rest of the team fake it. The team won't know who's about to suffer until the round begins," Taylor explained.

Ad

The Battle Camp host continued:

"To score, the spectating teams have to correctly identify who's in real discomfort. Pick wrong, and the point goes to the team that is suffering".

The first round was held as follows:

1. Wolves - Electricuted (Louis)

Bears prediction - Gabi

Eagles prediction - Gabi

2. Eagles - Drinking moldy milkshake (Tony)

Bears prediction - Lorenzo

Wolves prediction - Lorenzo

3. Bears - Chopping onions (QT)

Ad

Wolves prediction - Shubham

Eagles prediction - Shubham

After another round of the challenge, with the most points in their corner, the Bears were deemed the victor, earning themselves immunity from elimination. Meanwhile, the Wolves came in last, and their names were inscribed on the wheel of misfortune.

The step-count punishment

Ad

Later in the Battle Camp episode, the winning team members, QT, Shubham, Avori, and Gio, were called in to choose the three contestants from the other two teams that they wanted to face the punishment.

Despite some debate and Gio’s efforts to save Polly, the Bears ultimately decided to select Bri, Gabi, and Polly.

As their names were revealed to the other two teams, the announcer announced that their punishment challenge was Full Throttle. To win the punishment challenge and keep their name off the wheel of misfortune, the contestants had to complete as many steps as possible in an hour.

Ad

After an hour of speed walking, Gabi had the highest step count (8504) and was deemed the winner. Meanwhile, Bri and Polly's names were added to the wheel.

With the punishment done, the Battle Camp teams began planning their strategy for the voting. One by one, as all the campers came in to cast their votes, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Battle Camp episodes 1-10 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More