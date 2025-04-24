“Don’t want to fire a shot in the Eagles' cabin”— Battle Camp star Trey decides to stop betraying his team

Battle Camp, the latest addition to the library of Netflix reality shows, premiered on April 23. The participants on this one are stars from other reality shows on the streaming platform, such as The Mole, Selling the OC, and even The Circle, and have to go through the ultimate test of physical, social, and tactical strength.

Trey, who previously was a contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge, conspired with the opponent's Bears team to save himself from the elimination. It backfired because his team, the Eagles, found out and went after him. After this, he was given a choice between keeping his doors of friendship open with the other team and being loyal to his own team. He chose the latter.

"I don't want to fire a shot in the Eagles' cabin, so I'm gonna fire it in the Bears'," he said.

Why Trey decided to stop betraying his own team on Battle Camp

In episode 7, Trey went into the Bears' camp to broker a deal with the four Bears members, Kyle, Morgan, QT, and Shubham. While Trey was walking into the opponent's camp, Lorenzo and Georgia from his own team spotted him.

After Trey settled down inside, his teammates tiptoed around the Bears' camp to eavesdrop on their conversation. Their doubts came true when they heard Trey trading Chase's life from the Eagles camp for his own. He said he would vote for his own team member in the night's elimination, and in exchange, the Bears would keep his name out of their votes.

"I wish I was here (on the Bears team), so so bad," Trey said.

Lorenzo and Georgia rushed to the Eagles' camp and told their fellow teammates, Chase, Nick, and Polly, about what they had heard. This enraged them, and they decided to vote for Trey in the upcoming Battle Camp elimination. Further in the episode, Kyle told Chase that someone from their team was trying to eliminate him.

When Chase asked who it was, Kyle divulged Trey's name. Kyle did so to create animosity between the Eagles members so that they would vote for each other and not for them. Kyle's plan worked because three out of the five members of the Eagles voted for Trey.

However, Trey's luck saved him from the elimination because the spinning wheel pin didn't stop on his name. Instead, it stopped on Morgan's name, and yet another person from the Bears was eliminated. At the elimination ceremony, the Eagles also confronted Trey and revealed that they knew of his sneaky tactics to eliminate them.

At the Eagles' dorm that night, Trey assured his teammates that he was going to be a team player from then on.

"I'm no longer going to be colluding with any of the Bears," he said.

His teammates appreciated his say and told him that it was what they were trying to hear.

The next morning, when Trey sat out with Kyle, the latter told him to side with the Bears because they could keep him safe when his own team would turn their backs on him. He asked Trey to make his team lose in the upcoming challenge so they would have a higher chance of elimination. Trey agreed.

However, he said in a Battle Camp confessional that he still didn't know who to side with. In the challenge, he performed well for his team, helping them win. He then took to a Battle Camp confessional to declare his decision to be with the Eagles.

"I have bent over backwards to help protect the Bears, and I have not seen the returns on that yet," he stated as the reason for his decision.

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to stream on Netflix.

