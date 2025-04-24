"Kinda fated" — Battle Camp fans react to Bri and Louis' showmance

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp were released on April 23, 2025. The show gathered cast members from the entire Netflix reality TV universe, which includes shows such as The Mole, Selling the OC, and The Circle.

Bri and Louis were part of Too Hot to Handle. Even though no sparks flew between them on the show, as they were paired with other people, the two developed a liking for each other in Battle Camp.

Their onscreen chemistry became apparent when they formed a two-person alliance, spent time with each other, and strategized against their opponents. Unfortunately or fortunately, both Louis and Bri were eliminated on the same night in episode 5, in a double elimination.

In the episode, the spinning wheel first stopped on Louis's name. He took his elimination with grace and told his castmates that it was an honor to be a part of the show. In the second spin, Bri's name was chosen, and she didn't look disappointed to be going home either. She, in fact, stated that she thought she had found someone in the game and was okay with going with him.

Following the double elimination, fans of Battle Camp took to X to react to Bri and Louis' showmance. One person wrote:

"Bri getting to leave with Louis is crazy but kinda fated."

One user claimed that their interaction seemed "forced," while another opined that both should be dating each other.

"Idk if it's just me, but the interaction between Bri and Louis feels SOOO forced. They're both hot, but they never showed interest in each other (too hot to handle) They could have done better," said another fan.

"Bri and Louis better be dating with her saying all that," added a third.

"Of course, Louis is going after Bri" commented one.

Some fans of Battle Camp were also critical of the showmance, while others thought it was cute.

"Yup, time to stop watching. Louis and Bri," an X user wrote.

"And how Louis and Bri share the same bed and yeah. It’s not Too Hot To Handle anymore," another user wrote.

"Louis and Bri my crackship finally happening," commented one.

"I love seeing hot people together not sorry," wrote another.

What Louis and Bri had to say when they were eliminated from Battle Camp episode 5

On the elimination wheel on episode 5 of Battle Camp, seven votes were against Nick, so his name was on it seven times, Louis and Morgan had two votes each, while Bri had one. The odds weren't on Louis' side as the pin first fell on him, and he was eliminated.

He said in a Battle Camp confessional:

"I'm happy with the way I left, but it is disappointing leaving because I feel like I tried my hardest."

The contestant didn't know that the night actually consisted of a double elimination until Taylor, the host, revealed it. He spun the wheel again, and this time, it landed on Bri, despite only one name tag being hers. She had also joined the show just two episodes earlier after Irina got eliminated.

Bri also took her elimination with grace, unlike some of the contestants on her team who were disappointed by the decision. After getting eliminated, she referred to Louis when she said:

"I think I met somebody who I'd rather share another experience with."

All 10 episodes of Battle Camp are available to stream on Netflix.

