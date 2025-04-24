"You're lying"— Battle Camp winner Lorenzo expresses disbelief over winning $250,000

Battle Camp season 1 aired all 10 episodes this week on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. In the season finale, the final wheel ceremony commenced, and the host informed the remaining contestants that instead of trying to keep their names off the wheel, they needed to get their names on the wheel.

Ad

The names that appeared based on who received votes from their co-stars to win the grand prize of $250,000 were Shubham, Georgia, QT, Lorenzo, and Polly. They were each told how many spots they had on the winning wheel, after which the host spun the wheel one last time to decide the winner of Battle Camp season 1.

As the wheel stopped on Lorenzo's name, the contestants cheered the Squid Game: The Challenge alum on; however, the cast member expressed disbelief over his victory.

Ad

Trending

"You're lying. You're lying," he said as Georgia hugged him.

Lorenzo becomes the winner of Battle Camp season 1

Ad

In Battle Camp season 1 episode 10, titled, The Final Spin, the contestants voted for who they believed should take home the grand prize of $250,000. After the votes were cast, the host explained that whoever the wheel landed on would become the first-ever winner of the Netflix reality show.

He noted that since they had already established from the previous day's punishments, they had proven themselves to be "unbreakable." Looking at the wheel, he said that six of their names were on the wheel, and that there were 12 spots left, and that the Battle Camp cast needed to fill them in.

Ad

The host added that they already knew the final drop's results and started revealing more names that were on the wheel. He named Polly, Chase, Shubham, and QT, and said he would now reveal who won the Endurance Hang task.

"Georgia, Lorenzo. Congratulations, you are unbeatable," he added.

Lorenzo commented on his bond with Georgia and said that they were "twinning till the end" and that they won and lost on the same days.

Ad

The host continued talking and explained that for the first time on the reality show, the contestants voted for who they wanted to win, instead of who they wanted to eliminate.

Ad

"Let's fill those six final spots and find out who is unhateable," Taylor said.

A flashback of Polly voting for Chase was played, and in the clip, the contestant explained that he was the team leader they needed, and said their team didn't win a single task until he arrived. She added that he pulled her up and "cheered" her on and hoped he had voted for her as well.

Ad

The next name on the wheel was The Circle winner Shubham, aka Shuby. In a flashback, QT said she voted for him because he was her "ride or die." She explained that they were the only Bears left and wanted one of them to win. Georgia's name appeared on the wheel again, whom Lorenzo had voted for.

"I love her. She's my best friend. And because she's such a genuine, positivity-spreading person. So I feel like she deserves it. And she's been here from the beginning with me," Lorenzo said in a confessional.

Ad

QT's name also appeared on the wheel, whom Shubham had voted for. In a confessional, he explained that he thought she deserved to win the $250,000 grand prize and that she played an incredible game.

Battle Camp star Polly told the cameras that there were only two more spots on the wheel and she had hoped Chase had voted for her. However, it was Lorenzo's name that came up next, whom Georgia had voted for.

Ad

However, Chase didn't let Polly down as the last name to appear on the wheel was the Selling the OC star's. When all the names to revealed, the host spun the wheel again and it landed on Lorenzo's name.

The Squid Game: The Challenge season 1 alum became the winner of Battle Camp season 1. Episodes of which are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More