"I don't want do it" — Battle Camp star Georgia gets emotional during the final challenge

Battle Camp, another competitive game show on Netflix, debuted with all ten episodes on April 23, 2025. It saw 18 reality TV personalities from different Netflix competitions compete to take home the winner's title and the $250,000 cash prize. However, not all could endure the challenges thrown their way. Episode 10, the finale, saw Georgia become emotional when confronted with her fear of heights.

The segment, titled The Final Spin, showcased Chase, QT, and Georgia heading to the top of the Wall, where they had to stand on planks attached to its edge. Their goal was not to be on the plank marked 'drop' by the end of the round, as it would result in a loss. When it was Georgia's turn to step on a plank, she started crying and said:

"I can't do this. I don't want to do it."

Immediately after she saw she was on the 'safe' plank, she stepped away from the edge and cried uncontrollably. Chase, who went after her, interrogated the Battle Camp contestant, convincing her to reveal where the 'drop' plank was. She then pleaded with Chase not to switch places with her as it would send her to the 'drop' plank, and she was not prepared to take a fall.

"I'm not doing it" — Battle Camp star Georgia refuses to step on the 'drop' plank

For the final challenge, the six participants were split into two groups. After the first group of Lorenzo, Polly, and Shubham had played, it was time for Chase, Georgia, and QT to complete the task. QT volunteered to go first, hoping to lie and manipulate others into believing what she said about the planks.

After stepping onto one, she leaned over and saw that hers was marked 'safe.' She noticed the one on her left was also 'safe,' whereas the one on her right was the 'drop' plank.

The Battle Camp star then explained that her strategy was to "double bluff." Consequently, she lied to Georgia that she was on the unsafe plank, requesting her to pick the safe one on her left. Georgia, who could either take QT's spot or choose an empty plank, decided not to trust QT and switched places with her.

However, Georgia unknowingly sent QT to the other 'safe' plank, later realizing that QT had been honest. It was then Georgia's turn to stand on the extended platform, but she struggled to overcome her fear of heights. As soon as she saw she was on the 'safe' plank like QT, she tried her best to convince Chase not to move her.

The Battle Camp contestant cried, feeling overwhelmed. When Chase questioned her if she was on the "bad plank," an emotional Georgia reiterated that her plank was unsafe, hoping to convince Chase to choose another one for himself.

"You look at body language, it tells you everything you need to know," Chase remarked.

When Chase saw Georgia's determination to stay on her unsafe plank, despite being afraid of heights, he realized that she was lying to him and that her plank was actually 'safe.' When he asked Georgia if she was okay with going on the plank that was empty, she said, "No," confirming it was unsafe and that she had lied about her own platform.

She then pleaded with the Battle Camp male cast member not to switch with her. However, after some thought, he decided to take Georgia's place because he was certain it was the 'safe' one. Host Taylor Lewan asked Georgia to stand on her newly assigned plank to complete the task, but she refused to.

"I'm not doing it. There's no way," she said.

Consequently, Georgia was unable to complete the task, which allowed Chase and QT to emerge victorious.

Battle Camp is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

