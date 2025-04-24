“I felt like no one liked me” — Battle Camp star Irina opens up about being "insecure" before her elimination

Netflix released Battle Camp on April 23, 2025, a series featuring reality show stars competing in challenges for $250,000. Irina Solomonova didn't hold grudges against her Battle Camp co-stars, despite being shocked by her elimination. She spoke to PEOPLE on April 23 about the sudden situation she faced during her elimination. She felt blindsided and thought that others disliked her.

Irina left the elimination ceremony in episode 2 after learning everyone had voted to eliminate her, including her teammates. She returned for the final ceremony in episode 3, only to be eliminated.

She talked to Gio Helou and Trey Plutnicki about the voting, and they shared their thoughts on who might be eliminated. Based on these conversations, Irina suspected she might be in trouble, but ultimately attributed this to her being "insecure."

"I felt like people were being weird, I felt like no one liked me. And I was like, 'Irina, you're just in your head, you're fine. No one doesn't like you,'" revealed Battle Camp's Irina.

As the elimination night went on, according to Irina, her co-stars started acting differently. Her teammate on Battle Camp, Gabi Butler, made a comment to Irina that seemed strange to her, as Gabi suggested she would learn from the experience. This confused the former Love Is Blind contestant, who didn't understand why Gabi would say that.

Later, the group was in their cabin, talking about how grateful they were for each other. They all knew anyone could be eliminated, but Irina thought the others were being dramatic. Louis Russell was visibly upset, and Irina even tried to comfort him. However, Louis wouldn't look at her and wanted to leave the room.

"He [Louis] just wouldn't look at me. He kept wanting to leave the room. And I literally said a prayer for everyone. I was like, 'I'm so thankful for all of you guys,'" stated Irina.

In the interview, Irina said she was shocked when Tony and Polly avoided elimination on Battle Camp. She quickly realized that this meant she was going to be targeted. Irina felt hurt and betrayed by her campmates, whom she felt she had grown close to. When Irina learned her fate alongside Georgia, she knew she was the one who would be eliminated.

"I just had to leave. This is so traumatic. So I basically walked off, I ran... and it was obviously really dramatic," added Irina.

Later, she had a conversation with Taylor, and was able to come out again to face her elimination. She ultimately said goodbye to her teammates as she left. Her teammate on the inaugural season of Battle Camp, Gabi, thought Irina's elimination was unfair. She felt like a "terrible person" about voting for Irina, especially since Irina didn't expect it.

Even Gabi became emotional and shed tears during the ceremony because she could imagine how Irina felt. She felt like she had let Irina down, and it was a terrible feeling. Gabi had grown closer to Irina by that point, and the situation was weighing heavily on her.

Irina later learned that her elimination might have been due to a "mean" comment she made that was misunderstood. She felt panicky and worried that her past reputation from Love Is Blind was coming back again. Irina reached out to her female teammates to understand their perspective, and they assured her they had no issues with her, even telling her to let go of the past.

All ten episodes of Battle Camp can be streamed on Netflix currently.

