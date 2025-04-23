Battle Camp episode 2 recap: A fresh face arrives the camp as a one team betrays their own teammate

Netflix released its latest competitive reality show, Battle Camp, on April 23, 2025. Dropping all ten episodes simultaneously, it featured 16 stars from Netflix Reality Universe—the contestants who previously appeared on shows like The Mole, Too Hot To Handle, and Perfect Match.

Players competed in various challenges in order to stay away from their name coming up on the wheel of misfortune, a spinning wheel that determined whether contestants would stay in camp or get eliminated. Former NFL player Taylor Lewan served as the host of the competition, where the winner would take home the cash prize of $250,000.

In the premiere episode, the contestants were split into three teams and competed in challenges to avoid elimination. Tony, a member of the Eagles team, attempted to persuade his teammates to vote out one of their own, citing that this teammate's actions had cost them the immunity challenge.

The second episode of Battle Camp saw Lexi from Team Eagles getting eliminated from the camp. In the first challenge, each team chose one member for a special role. By the end of the episode, Team Wolves members voted against their own teammate, Irina, leading to her name appearing on the wheel of misfortune multiple times.

What happened in Battle Camp episode 2?

The second episode of Battle Camp picked up where it left off, as Taylor spun the wheel to determine who would go home. It was ultimately determined that Lexi from Team Eagles was going home. As Lexi was leaving the camp, she expressed her disappointment at going home so early. She also shared that she knew that her teammate, Tony, voted against her.

Taylor revealed a twist that a new contestant would take Lexi's place in Team Eagles. Later, Tony came into the Battle Camp laughing out loud after Lexi's elimination, which didn't sit well with his teammates, Georgia and Lorenzo.

"Everyone's hurt. Everyone, 'Oh, first one gone.' Boom! She's gone. Next. I swung my sword and the right person went home tonight," said Tony.

Avori, who almost got eliminated, told Trey that she felt hurt by other contestants voting against her. She expressed in the confessional that she had to socialize more with other contestants, so that her name wouldn't come up again. Soon, Polly from Selling the OC came into the Eagles camp and introduced herself as the new member.

Later, it was announced that for the first challenge, each team had to put one name forward from their team for a "special role". After pondering, the Eagles chose Georgia, the Bears chose QT, and the Wolves chose Trey. Taylor told the three teams that the person with special role had to go inside a closed room and answer the questions given to them about their teammates.

The rest of the team would then stand on top of The Wall, a large structure which had planks on the sides. Each Battle Camp team would stand at the edge and pass the flag to the person whom they thought the teamate with special role chose as well. If they guessed correctly, they'd receive a point. The team to reach three points first would win immunity.

Team Bear ultimately emerged victorious as it reached three points first. Wolves got last place, which meant everyone's names would be on the elimination wheel. In the camp, three Wolves members thought Irina cost them the game and started putting her name up for elimination. The Bears also decided to send Georgia, Lorenzo, and Irina for the punishment round, which Georgia won.

During the elimination round, it was revealed that all of Irina's team voted against her. The episode concluded with Irina in tears as she left the area without even waiting for the elimination wheel to turn.

Fans can watch all ten episodes of Battle Camp on Netflix.

