Selling the OC star Lauren Shortt exits show ahead of season 4 - Reports 

Lauren Shortt will reportedly not return for Selling the OC season 4 and has left The Oppenheim Group. While she has not directly confirmed her exit from the show, her recent career announcement suggests she has moved on from the brokerage.

In an Instagram post on February 3, 2025, she revealed that she has joined Compass, a different real estate brokerage, alongside fellow agent and designer Cindi Karamzadeh.

In the post, she introduced their new partnership, and shared that they are focusing on the luxury real estate market. The announcement came after an earlier social media post on January 31, where she hinted at a career update.

"Big moves coming soon. Any guesses?” she wrote.

Since Selling the OC follows agents at The Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office, leaving the brokerage usually means leaving the show. Past cast members who left the agency did not stay on the series, so Lauren is unlikely to appear in season 4.

Netflix recently confirmed that Selling the OC has been renewed for season 4, with production currently in progress. However, no official casting announcements have been made. The release date for season 4 has yet to be confirmed.

Selling the OC star Lauren’s career move and departure from The Oppenheim Group

Lauren was an original cast member of Selling the OC and had been with The Oppenheim Group for several years. She has worked in real estate for over eight years, specializing in high-end properties. During her time on the show, she focused on selling homes rather than getting involved in workplace conflicts.

While some viewers questioned her presence on the series, Lauren previously addressed that not all transactions are featured on-screen. Real estate sales that do not involve personal drama or intense negotiations may not be included in the final episodes. However, she maintained that her work is publicly verifiable through online records and real estate listings.

The caption read,

"Lauren, known for her role on Netflix’s Selling The OC, is a go-to agent for high-profile clientele, leveraging her unique platform and cutting-edge marketing strategies to maximize property visibility."

Her transition to Compass signals a new chapter in her professional career. She and Cindi Karamzadeh have presented their new venture as a partnership focused on innovation and client service in the luxury property market.

"Top-producing agents @cindi.b.karamzadeh and @thelaurenshortt have officially joined forces, bringing a fresh, multi-faceted approach to the luxury real estate market," the post said.

Lauren’s exit follows other recent changes within The Oppenheim Group, with previous departures affecting the show’s cast. Her absence in Selling the OC season 4 may shift the group dynamics, but the impact of her departure remains to be seen.

Changes in Selling the OC and season 4 expectations

With the show officially renewed for season 4, production has begun on the upcoming season. The show’s format will continue to highlight property sales, workplace relationships, and professional challenges within the real estate industry.

Adam DiVello, the series creator, noted in January 2025, that many agents have experienced changes in their real lives since season 3. As a result, season 4 will introduce new dynamics and perspectives. While no casting announcements have been made, he confirmed that new agents will be featured in the upcoming episodes.

“A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there,” Adam told Tudum.

Lauren’s departure comes between broader shifts within the cast. Tyler Stanaland previously left the brokerage, and his exit was discussed by fellow cast member Alex Hall.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for season 4, but previous seasons of Selling the OC remain available for streaming.

