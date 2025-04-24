"You'd think he lost his wife" — Battle Camp fans react to Tony getting emotional after Gabi's elimination

The debut season of Battle Camp premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2025, with all ten episodes. It featured 18 reality TV personalities from different Netflix shows, fighting for a shot at winning the $250,000 prize money. One among them was Tony, who had developed a strong bond with co-star Gabi. As a result, when Gabi was eliminated from the show in episode 4, Tony cried uncontrollably.

Tony, who first appeared in the 2024 season of The Mole, said that he fancied Gabi and would throw a tantrum if she ever got eliminated. He even addressed her as his "girlfriend" once, openly expressing his fondness for her. While Gabi entertained his antics, she told the cameras she had a boyfriend and would not let Tony's infatuation develop into something else.

While speaking to her teammate Louis, Gabi explained that she let Tony have his way with her because that would make him her ally. Meanwhile, Tony even said he would "quit the show" if she got sent home, and he did. He believed it was better to leave than to see himself get nominated for elimination, knowing he was at odds with his co-stars.

Battle Camp fans on X commented on Tony's emotional outburst. While many said it was unnecessary, others were surprised to see him get invested in someone he had known for a few days.

"Tony is TV GOLD!! They way he was crying, you’d think he lost his wife," a fan wrote.

"tony is genuinely CRACKED but i would be lying if i said he wasn’t entertaining," another fan commented.

"The fact that gabi voted for tony makes Tony’s breakdown that much funnier. gabi’s exit has provided so much, what a star!!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Battle Camp fans felt Tony's reaction to Gabi's elimination was unnecessary and hilarious.

"Tony’s such an actor. Why was he crying like that?" a user reacted.

"tony boohoo crying after gabi got voted out like she didn’t vote for him is taking me out! this game is so unserious," a person commented.

"Why Tony crying like that, he just met Gabi," another fan wrote.

"Omg nooo. I actually liked gabi Tony crying his eyes out. Why does he have to be so funny," one user posted.

Other Battle Camp fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Gabi voting for Tony, her being eliminated and Tony crying when she exits is pure comedy…" a person reacted.

"Tony wailing is really killing me," another netizen commented.

"She's so much better than me" — Battle Camp star Tony reacts to Gabi's elimination

Battle Camp episode 4 saw Tony's name appear four times on the 'Wheel of Misfortune' as Gio, Georgia, Shubham, and Gabi had nominated him for elimination. Polly, Bri, and Louis also had their names on the Wheel at least more than once, making their eliminations highly probable.

However, the Wheel landed on Gabi's name, which was mentioned only once from when her team lost a challenge. Consequently, the outcome surprised everyone.

Before the elimination ceremony, the cast members deliberated on who they wanted to send home. Tony, Polly, and Louis were the names that were discussed. Gabi was not a threat and had received no extra nominations from her castmates. Despite that, she had to go home because of the Wheel.

Tony immediately started crying and isolated himself from the rest. When QT and Avori came to comfort him, he said:

"She's so much better than me."

The Battle Camp star believed she deserved to stay more than he did because she was admired by all, while he was not. Later, when his teammate Polly asked why he was so emotional, he shouted, "You're a clown!" and left.

Tony believed Polly had voted for him, but she had not. His outburst put him in a predicament and made the cast members distrust him. Tony realized he had rubbed his co-stars the wrong way. As a result, he decided to self-eliminate instead of getting evicted with a majority vote.

Battle Camp is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

