I believe Battle Camp became boring after Tony's self-elimination

**Disclaimer: This Battle Camp article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Battle Camp premiered on April 23, 2025, showcasing 18 reality TV competitors from the Netflix universe, competing for a $250,000 cash prize. Tony, from The Mole, was one of the participants who self-eliminated in episode 4 of the series. He left after his showmance, Gabi, from Cheer, was eliminated, and he received the most votes from his co-stars.

Tony claimed he would rather leave on his own terms than get eliminated by a majority vote. Consequently, he packed his bags and bid everyone farewell. Following Tony's exit, a few new faces entered the camp, including Nick, Chase, and Kyle, however, I believe none of the new participants added to the drama the way Tony did.

In my opinion, a competitive reality show, or any reality show for that matter, loses its charm the moment it becomes only a competition. Reality TV without drama or eye-catching moments from the contestants becomes monotonous, often losing the ability to keep the viewers' attention.

It is one of the main reasons that shows like Big Brother are successful. They always deliver more than just what is promised, including unexpected fights, heated arguments, showmances, and more. The entertainment value of every reality show lies in how each cast member behaves, not just how they perform. Such personalities are remembered throughout time.

Tony, in my opinion, was such a character on Battle Camp, whose one-liners and overall behavior with castmates kept viewers entertained. Even when criticized, he created enough drama to hold the audience's attention. Whereas, while talking about the newcomers, a netizen on X said:

Another wrote about Shubham and Nick, who reached the later stages of the competition, saying:

"@netflix please never cast people like shubham and nick again I’m tired of boring people making it far theyve DONE NOTHING TO ENTERTAIN US."

Battle Camp alum Tony called himself the mastermind

Right from the first episode, Battle Camp star Tony stood out with his quirky one-liners. While describing himself to the cameras, he painted himself as a formidable character, ready to take on his opponents, catching the eyes of many in a negative light. However, it intensified the competition, adding drama to the mix.

"I don't think I'll be intimidated by a bunch of guys from Too Hot to Handle. 'Oh, you're so pretty, I can't kiss you. Mm!' A bunch of lounging princesses? I don't think it'll be too difficult to take them out," he said.

While other contestants expressed their will to win the show in their video packages, neither stood out like Tony, who emerged as a contestant with an egotistical demeanor. While it may look negative, viewers tend to remember controversial characters from shows instead of those who remained quiet.

Participants like Shubham and Nike, who remained well after Tony's self-elimination, in my opinion, contributed nothing to make the show an engaging experience. In most of the scenes, they were shown huddled in corners, chatting and yawning. Even Battle Camp's winner, Lorenzo, lacked the lustre when compared to Tony.

The episodes following Tony's elimination focused more on competition and less on the drama; the latter, I believe, is the key element of a reality TV show. Besides Trey's betrayal of Louis in episode 5 of Battle Camp, I found a lack of gripping storylines in the remainder of the series. Finalist Georgia, too, appeared as a quiet participant.

Tony from Battle Camp (Image via Instagram/@tonyyyalejandro)

While I am not insisting they get into screaming contests and start unnecessary arguments, I believe they could have made an effort to strategize, plot, and scheme to stir things up. Tony, on the other hand, stood out from the first episode. In one of the segments, he frantically searched for a mirror and upon finding one, told his reflection:

"You are the man!"

The one quality that made him memorable was his portrayal of himself as a self-centered person, who believed he was Shubham but with "more muscle, and taller, and a more explosive personality."

While most contenders focused on giving everyone a fair chance, Tony never hesitated to strategize and betray his own teammates when required. It enhanced the intensity of the competition, which I don't think the others matched.

Tony also gave viewers a showmance with Gabi. While Louis and Bri also sparked a connection, it was not shown for long as they got eliminated soon after Tony. Episode 4 saw Tony break down in tears after Gabi's elimination. He eventually exited the competition, taking the spotlight with him.

Since his emotional breakdown contrasted with his usual personality, it drew attention from viewers, positive and negative. Regardless, he continued to prevent the show from getting boring.

A netizen on X tweeted about the same, saying:

After Tony's elimination, Battle Camp became a little less engaging as participants monotonously completed tasks without any unexpected twists or behind-the-curtain schemes.

Battle Camp is available to stream on Netflix.

