"It was very romantic" — Battle Camp star Tony reveals un-aired moments with showmance Gabi

Battle Camp debuted on Netflix on April 23, 2025. It brought 18 stars from the Netflix universe and pitted them against each other as they battled for $250,000. Among them was Tony, from The Mole, who started a showmance with co-star and Cheer fame Gabi. During an interview with Reality Receipts Podcast, posted on May 1, 2025, Tony revealed unaired moments between him and Gabi.

Ad

"Maybe I was getting bamboozled the whole time, but, like, there was like a scene-- So the night that she left, I was really emotional because, like, we had spent, like, an hour together hanging out, like, her sitting on my lap, like, we were like hanging out, just like, she was kissing my forehead, like it was very romantic," Tony said.

Ad

Trending

The Battle Camp alum clarified that although they were not "in love," they had bonded well. Tony added that he enjoyed her company and was upset to see her exit the competition. He also revealed that Gabi wanted to "make it together" and reach the final stages of the contest with him.

While recalling his time with Gabi and her sudden elimination from Battle Camp, Tony said it was "traumatizing" because their bond was strong and emotions were "running high." He also claimed that Gabi's reciprocation of his flirtatious gestures was not aired because production wanted to portray her in a certain light.

Ad

"I would argue it was a two-way street" — Battle Camp alum Tony comments on his connection with Gabi

Ad

Gabi was eliminated from Battle Camp in episode 4, after the 'Wheel of Misfortune' landed on her name. Although Tony had more nominations than her, he was saved because the Wheel did not land on him. When Gabi said goodbye, Tony broke down in tears and cried uncontrollably. Later in the episode, he self-eliminated, convinced he had gained more adversaries than allies.

When the interviewer asked Tony if there was more to his and Gabi's showmance that was not aired, he responded in the affirmative. However, he claimed it was because production wanted to paint a certain picture of Gabi "snaking" him, instead of them having a showmance.

Ad

Tony believed the edits wanted to show Gabi as a "much more in-depth player." However, he was certain their connection was a showmance. He then revealed that Gabi once sat on his lap and kissed his forehead, which he argued made their bond a showmance.

"I would argue it was a two-way street," he added.

Ad

Tony mentioned that if Gabi's reciprocation was her way of tricking him, she was "doing a good job." Regardless, the Battle Camp star shared he remained in touch with her and talked daily.

When the interviewers asked Tony if her demeanor on the show impacted her relationship, since Gabi had mentioned she had a boyfriend, he revealed that Gabi had moved on and was dating someone new.

"She's a serial dater," he remarked.

Ad

Although Tony confirmed that he had never dated Gabi, he was not against the idea.

Ad

While recalling his self-elimination, the Battle Camp contestant stated that he quit partly because Gabi left, and partly because he was "turned off by the game."

"To me, I was just going back home. Like, that's, that's what my mindset was. Like, I'm-- my emotions are high, I'm very sad, I don't wanna be here anymore," Tony explained.

Tony concluded by saying he "didn't lose anything" by exiting the competition, which was the "coolest" thing about the show.

Ad

Stream Battle Camp episodes exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More