Perfect Match season 3 episode 2 recap: Singles play an interesting game, while a new arrival steals the spotlight

Perfect Match season 3 episode 2 was released on August 1, 2025, on Netflix. The reality show features singles from various reality shows. After the first episode, singles paired up with a partner of their choice. However, things are about to get stirred up with two first dates. Madison was going on a date with Freddie while she and Cody chose Juliette's first date with Carrington. At night, some new couples formed while a few stayed with their original partners.Later on Perfect Match, there was a compatibility test that Ollie and AD won. They were rewarded with a Boardroom power and a date.Netflix describes Perfect Match season 3 episode 2 as:&quot;A self-proclaimed love bomber joins the group. The atmosphere gets kinky during a game that measures how well each player knows their partner.&quot;Perfect Match season 3 episode 2 recap: With two new participants, new couples are formed, followed by another compatibility challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second episode of the Netflix show started with two first dates. Juliette met Carrington, and they went on a date. The duo enjoyed surfing during their date. On the other end, Madison went on her first date with Freddie. After both couples returned from their dates, show host Nick Lachey also joined them at the villa.He announced that there were seven girls and five boys in the villa.&quot;And what that tells me is that women hold the power tonight. So, ladies, you need to decide who you want to match with. At the end of the night, there will be two gentlemen left without a partner, and those two gentlemen will be asked to leave the house alone,&quot; announced Nick.By the end of the day, couples formed on Perfect Match season 3 episode 2 were:AD and OllieSandy and LouisLucy and DanielMadison and FreddieJuliette and ClaytonCarrington and Cody left as they were not paired with any of the female participants.Day 4 on Perfect Match season 3 episode 2: Interesting compatibility challenge and a date for the winning couple View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next morning on the Netflix show, Nick Lachey arrived with the Compatibility Challenge called &quot;You Like Whaaat?!!&quot;There were two separate rounds: the first round for the girls and the second for the boys. The answers would be on the boards but without any participants' names with them.&quot;The couple who picks the most number of their match's responses will win today's challenge,&quot; added Nick.The winning couple would also win a date and a visit to the Boardroom. After a series of questions, Nick revealed the results. With a close competition between Madison-Freddie and AD-Ollie, the latter won by one point.&quot;You will head out on a date tonight, and you will visit me in the boardroom, where you will have all the matchmaking power. Congrats, guys, well done,&quot; announced Nick. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAD and Ollie enjoyed Churros on their date as they discussed what they would do in the Boardroom.The next morning, AD and Ollie went to the Boardroom. On the board, they saw four other couples. Nick introduced four &quot;brand-new eligible single ladies.&quot; The couple had the power to bring two of the single women on the show.AD and Ollie picked Rachel to go on a date with Freddie. As for their second choice, the two had different opinions. However, the second episode ended before they could make their decision. Fans can stream Perfect Match season 3 episode 2 on Netflix.