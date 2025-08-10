"What could have been" - Perfect Match season 3 star Rachel Recchia reacts on seeing Clayton again after 'The Bachelor'

Rachel Recchia reunited with Clayton Echard during the filming of Perfect Match season 3, marking their first on-screen interaction since their split on The Bachelor season 26. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rachel said,

“I think when we saw each other for the first time, there was, maybe, a thought for both of us of what could have been, and we didn’t get to heal that at the end of The Bachelor.”

The unexpected meeting brought unresolved feelings from their past relationship to the forefront, leading to brief reconnection attempts before another separation.

Rachel Recchia reacts to the unexpected encounter with Clayton on Perfect Match season 3

The reunion in Perfect Match season 3

Rachel entered the Perfect Match villa believing she would be the only person from Bachelor Nation in the cast.

“Well, truthfully, I thought I would be the only Bachelor person there so selfishly. I'm like I can start over. No one from Bachelor Nation will be here,” she explained.

In a scene from the episode, Rachel was introduced to the other gentlemen and saw Clayton, who reacted with surprise, saying during his confessional that he was “in trouble.”

Clayton Echard later told Entertainment Tonight in the same interview that seeing Rachel again brought up “a lot of emotions that have been wrapped up” from their past, noting they had both positive and negative interactions over the years. Rachel said Clayton was “the last person” she thought would be there, adding that the producers “did good with that one.”

Attempting to reconnect

Clayton admitted their past problems on the show, saying that he is "extra cautious" when it comes to safeguarding Rachel because he has harmed her before and is angry about it. He went on to say that although he truly wants her to find happiness, he is unable to keep things the way they are.

Perfect Match season 3 star Clayton Echard (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Their split on the show was "obviously the most humiliating thing that's ever happened," according to Rachel's Perfect Match confessional.

Reflecting on giving the relationship another try, Rachel explained that it was necessary to “give it a try” despite the challenges. When asked if she wished Clayton had approached it differently, she replied,

“That was a little ridiculous. That was I don’t think he maybe truly gave it a chance.”

Clayton’s decision to end it again

Clayton explained that his initial decision to reconnect was driven by a "rush" of emotions. He said he is a big believer in everything happening for a reason, and he felt that Rachel’s presence was not by accident.

“All the old feelings I had resurfaced,” he said.

Clayton clarified, however, that the following day, his viewpoint shifted as his "intuition" was clearly warning him that their relationship would not last. While acknowledging that Rachel is a wonderful person, he made it clear that he and she have different goals and that they do not coincide. He added,

“Instead of [dragging] it out, I wanted to basically just put it in as quickly as possible out of respect to her.”

Their reunion in Perfect Match season 3 ultimately ended with another breakup, marking the "third time" they parted ways since meeting on The Bachelor. Both acknowledged that the experience provided closure that had been missing since their first split.

Fans can now stream Perfect Match season 3 anytime on Netflix.

