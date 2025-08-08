Perfect Match season 3 episode 9 recap: Couples participate in one last challenge while Scott's patience gets tested

Perfect Match season 3 returned with episodes 7-9 on August 8, 2025. In episode 9, titled Split it or Quit it, the six remaining couples explored their connections after experiencing a dramatic reshuffling in the previous segment. They also participated in the last compatibility challenge of the season, each putting their best foot forward to win and earn the opportunity to head to the boardroom. With the finale drawing near, the couples wanted to ensure they were headed in the right direction with their partners. However, things went south when the challenge winners sent two female contenders on separate dates to test their current connections. One among them was Juliette, who was set up on a date with Carrington.Her match, Scott, lost his calm when he saw her return to the house, holding Carrington's hand. The official synopsis of episode 9 of Perfect Match says:&quot;Can an old flame make a comeback so late in the game? Jealousy and drama flare as each participant navigates unresolved feelings during the final mixer.&quot;Perfect Match couples make amends and later participate in a compatibility challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe episode started with Ollie reflecting on his heated altercation with AD in the previous segment. He admitted he was a &quot;jealous person&quot; and that he did not need to go overboard with AD's connection with Ray. When he approached AD to see where her head was at, the latter criticized him for getting &quot;triggered by the smallest things&quot; and making her walk on eggshells around him. She added that she was &quot;mentally exhausted.&quot; While Ollie apologized for his overreaction, AD believed there was potential between the two of them.Shortly after, the contestants were joined by Perfect Match host Nick Lachey, who invited them to their final compatibility challenge. Called 'Keeping it 50-50,' the game challenged the couples to showcase their teamwork by racing against the other pairs to complete tasks. &quot;Here's the catch. Each of you are responsible for 50% of each task,&quot; Nick explained. The first task was changing tires. While the male contestants breezed through their turn, the girls took a while longer. AD finished first and moved onto the second task, which required her to eat whatever she found in the mystery buffet. As AD ate salted crickets and churros, Rachel finished changing her tire and rushed to the food station.Soon after, the other Perfect Match couples arrived at the buffet, with mostly the boys eating the crickets. Meanwhile, Ollie finished eating the hot pepper and the Mexican fruit and moved on to the third task, the four-minute cold plunge. Rachel and Ray followed suit, with only 30 seconds behind the frontrunners.AD and Ollie moved on to the last task, a puzzle, but Ray and Rachel soon caught up with them. Both Perfect Match pairs strived to outperform the other, but it was Rachel and Ray who ultimately won the challenge. As winners, they earned the opportunity to go on a date and then to the boardroom. Rachel and Ray make some difficult decisions in episode 9 of Perfect MatchRachel from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@pilot.rachel)Rachel and Ray practiced wrestling on their date, after which they discussed what they would do in the boardroom. While Rachel said she was &quot;emotional&quot; and worried about hurting her friends with her decision, Ray encouraged her to focus on their connection without stressing about the opinions of others. Back in the villa, Juliette chatted with Scott about how young he was, while Louis surprised Sandy with a fruit salad he prepared himself. The following morning, Rachel and Ray headed to the boardroom to decide who they wanted to send on dates. They matched Sandy with JR, convinced the two had &quot;unfinished business,&quot; and Juliette with Carrington, as they thought Scott and Juliette were a &quot;strategy couple.&quot;&quot;I'm super confident in my connection with Scott. I really like him. I like where we're at. But I get bored kind of easy. So a date could be fun,&quot; Juliette reacted.While saying goodbye to Scott before her date, Juliette accidentally said &quot;Love you&quot; to him, which stunned the rest of the Perfect Match contestants. New dates stir chaos, pushing relationships to the brink in Perfect Match episode 9Juliette from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram/@julietteporter)Carrington was upset to be sent on a date with Juliette once again. However, he decided to make the most out of the date by giving her a fair chance. They enjoyed tacos, and Juliette opened up about her parents. Shortly after, she stated that she never had such deep conversations with Scott.Later, she confided in Carrington that Scott was 23 and that she could not be with someone who was four years younger. When Carrington asked her if he was her &quot;perfect match,&quot; she confirmed that he was not.Elsewhere, Sandy met with JR for her date. While she expressed that it would take a lot for her to turn her head, JR looked forward to reuniting with his ex. However, at the very start of their date, Sandy informed JR that she had developed real feelings for her match, Louis.JR remained persistent, reminding Sandy of Louis' betrayal and telling her that she looked like his &quot;babysitter.&quot; He assured her that he would never treat her that way if she gave him a chance. Although Sandy held herself back, she admitted feeling unsure.Sandy (Image via Instagram/@sandy_gal)Later in the Perfect Match episode, the ladies returned to the villa with their dates. Scott immediately lost his calm when he saw Juliette holding hands with Carrington. During a private chat, Juliette criticized Scott for giving an &quot;extreme&quot; reaction, saying she was allowed to get to know Carrington.Meanwhile, Carrington told Rachel that he was more interested in her than in Juliette. Rachel immediately turned down his offer, saying she was in a good place with Ray. Elsewhere, Sandy sat down with her Perfect Match partner and told him that she was torn between him and JR. Louis was surprised to hear that and stated that he was ready to &quot;wig out.&quot;Perfect Match season 3 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.