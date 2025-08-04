"Kings of double standards" - Perfect Match star Sandy slams Louis for questioning her intentions

Perfect Match season 3 debuted on August 1, 2025, with its first six episodes, in which hopeful singles strived to find their compatible partners. One among them was Sandy, who discovered her match in Louis. Despite their bond, each time a newcomer arrived, their connection got tested. In episode 6, when Sandy chatted with the latest entrant, Jalen, Louis felt jealous and questioned her intentions.Sandy felt blindsided to hear that Louis suspected her intentions and wondered if she had participated in the show only for the winner's title. Recalling how a few episodes back, Louis had done the same by exploring his connection with new arrival Alex, Sandy slammed him for showing &quot;double standards.&quot;&quot;He has the audacity to question me, like, wanting to explore things with other people, when he did the same. These men are kings of double standards over here,&quot; she said, while speaking to the cameras.Louis' interrogation hurt the Perfect Match star, and she broke down in tears, reflecting on their conversation. Only after Sandy explained how invested she was in him and their connection did Louis take accountability for his actions and state that he acted out of discomfort.Perfect Match stars Sandy and Louis resolve their issue, but tension persists between the two View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEpisode 6, titled Double Trouble, saw Sandy have a private chat with newcomer Jalen. Louis, who witnessed the event unfold, admitted that he was &quot;fuming&quot; over the situation and that he disliked watching Jalen grin while speaking to Sandy.To cope with how he felt, Louis decided to fall into his &quot;immature mindset&quot; and flirt with newcomer Olivia to &quot;get even&quot; with Sandy. During their conversation, he stated that he liked &quot;dark features, dark eyes, tan to dark skin, nice lips, dark hair,&quot; essentially describing Olivia's facial features to impress her.However, before he could continue that conversation, he got distracted by Sandy playing table tennis with Jalen and took off to have a one-on-one with her. The Perfect Match star informed Sandy that he did not feel nice watching her have &quot;multiple convos with other men.&quot;&quot;It's just put me in a space where I'm like, 'Well, this girl ain't had genuine intentions for me like she said she has.' It's like I'm with a girl that I'm genuinely trying to build something that I feel like is there, questioning like, 'Is she here for the right reasons, or she wants to be here only to win?'&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLouis added that in his experience doing reality TV, he had encountered girls who only participated to win. Upon hearing that, Sandy assured him that she had been &quot;real&quot; from the start. However, at the same time, she mentioned that it was she who had doubts about Louis, considering the kind of reputation he had in the Netflix universe.Sandy eventually broke down in tears and left the conversation to calm herself. Meanwhile, Louis went back to Olivia, telling her that he did not care for drama. As a result, while speaking to the Perfect Match cameras, Louis confessed that he may consider matching with Olivia.Later in the episode, Louis and Sandy sat down for another private conversation, during which the former explained that Sandy's actions often made him question things. Sandy replied that she had tried not to catch &quot;real feelings&quot; for anyone in the villa, but was slowly developing feelings for Louis. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, she criticized Louis for his flirtatious behavior with Alex, saying that she could have put herself on a date with anyone of her choice, including her ex, JR, but she did not because of Louis. Consequently, she felt upset when he questioned her intentions.&quot;I was irate and angry, but it's still new to me communicating because I deal with things myself. That's me. I deal-I'm on my own,&quot; Louis replied.The Perfect Match couple went back and forth for a while, after which they matched. However, the tension persisted since Sandy was still upset with how she was treated by Louis.Perfect Match episodes are streaming now exclusively on Netflix.