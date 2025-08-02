Love Island USA star Huda caught holding hands with Perfect Match star Louis 

Season 7 of Love Island USA concluded on July 13, 2025. It saw Amaya and Bryan winning the coveted title and taking home the cash prize. Huda Mustafa went up to the finale episode with Chris, but in the final episode, right before the winners were announced, she ended things with him.She did so because she didn't think they were compatible in the long run. She asked Chris if he would continue being her friend, but he said no because he needed time away from her. After the season concluded, Huda was spotted at the world premiere of the horror-mystery film, Weapons, which was held on July 31, 2025. However, what shocked the viewers was the fact that the mother of one walked the red carpet holding hands with Louis Russell, from Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. As soon as they were spotted holding hands, fans on the internet started wondering if they were dating. Where else has Love Island USA star Huda been with Louis Russell? Rumours about the two dating were doing the rounds on the internet since before they appeared on the Weapons premiere red carpet together. This was because DeuxMoi reported that the two were spotted holding hands at The Grove Shopping Mall in L.A. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Huda became an international sensation after appearing on the most-watched season of Love Island USA, Louis was already famous because of his repeat appearances on Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6, Perfect Match season 2, and Battle Camp season 1. Louis has again appeared in the dating reality universe in Perfect Match season 3, which premiered on August 1, 2025. The newest season of the coveted dating reality TV show was filmed in the summer of 2024. In the first batch of episodes that came out, Louis was paired with Sandy Gallagher from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3. However, according to Cosmopolitan, they don't work out in the long run. One thing remains certain that Louis' quest for love remained unfinished at the end of Perfect Match season 3 because he was spotted holding hands with Huda on two instances. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen it comes to Huda's dynamic with Chris, she said in an Entertainment Tonight interview, published on July 17, 2025. She said that she hoped that he enjoyed his life and shared that she wasn't friends with him. &quot;It takes more than just being cordial. It takes a lot for someone to be truly close with me,&quot; she added. Their current relationship status doesn't come as a surprise because they had already discussed their future when they ended things on Love Island USA season 7. As for Louis and Huda, they haven't made any official announcement about their relationship yet, but she could give more information on it in the upcoming season 7 reunion, which is all set to be released on August 25, 2025. For more updates on Love Island USA season 7 star Huda, fans can follow her on her official Instagram handle, @hudabubbaaa. For updates on Perfect Match star Louis Russell, fans can follow his official Instagram handle, @louis_russell.