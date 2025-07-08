“I’m a little stressed”- Love Island USA star Chris complains Huda is controlling and “bossy”

Episode 31 of Love Island USA season 7 dropped on July 7. The episode witnessed the islanders taking up a unique challenge. The contestants were woken up in the middle of the night by crying baby noises. When they woke up, they saw that each couple had received one baby doll each and needed to care for it the rest of the day.

If the baby dolls were put in a stressful situation, they would cry. To win the challenge, the contestants had to care for their babies in a way that would keep them from crying. Huda didn't think Chris cared for their babies properly and kept reprimanding him for not being attentive enough.

After the men participated in a daddy olympics, a game they came up with to kill time, Huda wasn't happy. She called Chris out for ripping clothes off their baby.

"Honestly, I'm little stressed because, it just, I don't know if it's just the mother in her, but like, she's just a little bossy I guess," said Chris.

By the end of the Love Island USA episode, Huda and Chris hashed their differences out and agreed on improving their relationship.

The disagreement between Chris and Huda on Love Island USA season 7 episode 31

The first instance of Huda calling out to Chris regarding the baby came when all the couples gathered for a yoga session with the babies. She shouted and ran towards Chris, asked him what he was doing, and took their baby out of his hands. She then scolded him for not holding their baby's head up and told him their daughter was so small she couldn't hold her head up.

Chris called her out for not holding their daughter's head the very next moment. Huda said she didn't need to because her head was resting on her shoulder. Chris refused to believe her when she told him he gave her anxiety.

Huda then explained in a Love Island USA confessional that she understood Chris hadn't had a child before, but her situation was different than the girls in the villa because she had a daughter in real life.

"In the future, if I were to have more kids, I need to make sure that this is my person 100%," she added.

Huda was seemingly furious after this disagreement and complained that her baby was hot while doing group yoga with the cast. Then, after the baby olympic race, when the men were changing their babies, Huda didn't like that Chris was "ripping" clothes off their daughter while she was crying. She jokingly yelled that she didn't like the color of the dress Chris was making their baby wear.

Moments later, Huda asked what he was doing and demanded to know why he was ripping her clothes off when the baby was screaming. Chris stated that it wasn't their baby who was crying, it was someone else's, and that theirs hadn't cried even once. She told him not to rip her clothes off the next time.

"Next time, don't be like, 'I don't like that colour'," Chris mimicked her.

Huda said she didn't make that comment seriously, while Chris went to a Love Island USA confessional to admit that he thought Huda wanted to be in control of everything and had an attitude. He wished she relaxed because what they were doing was an experiment and not real life.

Later in the episode, Huda admitted that a lot of the things he was doing with their baby were triggering her. She shared that she was doing everything when she became a mom. Chris honestly asked her if he does anything in particular that affects her mood.

Huda mentioned that when Chris asked everyone to get something off their chest, he forgot to ask her. She said he also didn't fold her yoga mat until she asked him to. Chris agreed. Huda then came to a Love Island USA confessional to say that Chris did well and was willing to improve, two things she liked about him.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram,@loveislandusa.

