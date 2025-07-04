“Can we move on now?”— Love Island USA fans react to Huda and Olandria squashing their beef

Love Island USA season 7 aired a new episode on July 3, 2025. The segment featured Olandria and Huda resolving their conflict from the previous episode, when Olandria had outed Huda and Chris's kiss in front of everyone. Huda was disappointed because it was something she had told Olandria in private. She expressed that she felt targeted and cornered when everyone yelled at her.

Ad

What hurt her the most, however, was that no one had her back amidst the chaos. She added that the incident made her feel sidelined and alone inside the villa. Olandria took accountability for her actions and apologized, hoping to make amends and rekindle her friendship with Huda.

Love Island USA fans on X were divided by Olandria and Huda's discussion about their feud. While some praised Olandria for owning up to her mistakes, others criticized Huda for projecting herself as the victim.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Olandria and Huda squashed their beef after the apology. Can we move on now? Some viewers just love hating on a beautiful dark-skinned queen," a fan wrote.

"olandria cleared things up with huda and lowkey moved on from #him which means we are one step away from recovering from this pathetic humiliation ritual she decided to subject herself for the past week so let's keep it that way mama... huda still a bit crazy tho," another fan commented.

Ad

"oh brother olandria is literally apologizing and huda is still making herself the victim. "i'm tired of looking like the bad guy" YOU ARE!! holyyyy i'm really so sick of her," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA fans praised Olandria for apologizing to Huda.

"I respect Olandria for stepping up and talking to Huda that takes a real b**ch to do so," a user reacted.

Ad

"Nvm Olandria won me back lmao however I do think she’s being far too buddy buddy with Huda when I know she don’t f**k with her like that," a person commented.

"Olandria, you are so big for having this conversation with Huda. I love you girl just let Taylor go baby lol," another fan wrote.

Ad

In contrast, other Love Island USA fans sided with Huda, criticizing Olandria's behavior.

"I wouldn’t trust Olandria anymore if I was Huda idk," one user posted.

"If Olandria was friends with both Chelley and Huda like she said, she should’ve stayed neutral. She chose a side and kinda stated where her loyalty lies when things go up," a person reacted.

Ad

"Olandria didn’t even seem apologetic or genuine during her apology but Huda got a big heart so she’ll forgive and forget!" another netizen commented.

Love Island USA season 7 star Olandria apologizes to Huda

Expand Tweet

Ad

Olandria started by saying she loved Huda "a lot" and that their relationship with each other was "different" from their relationship with the rest. The Love Island USA islander added that every secret they had exchanged thus far had remained between the two of them. Consequently, she understood why the previous night's incident hurt Huda.

She then justified her actions, saying:

"I felt weird because I am close to you and Chelley. If you're gonna take girl code seriously and sisterhood seriously, why are you moving like that with Chris? Like, why are you kissing him?"

Ad

Huda answered her question, saying she was not wrong in kissing Chris. She believed that she deserved to explore her chances with the male islander, irrespective of his other connection, Chelley. Huda reminded Olandria that Chelley did not "own" Chris.

Ad

Although she cared about the other girls, she was hurt to see how no one stood up for her when she was being yelled at the previous night.

"That s**t hurt, bro. That s**t hurt, Olandria. Like, it made me feel like I had nobody in here. Even after that, who am I supposed to confide in?" Huda said.

Ad

At that point, Olandria apologized for her behavior, admitting that she could have handled the situation better. She said she did not want Huda to feel lonely, reminding her that she valued their friendship. Hearing that, Huda said that she had expected Olandria to talk to her before making any rash judgments.

Huda, eventually, accepted Olandria's apology and noted that a huge weight had been lifted off her chest.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More