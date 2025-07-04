"She didn’t do anything wrong"— Love Island USA fans react to Huda apologizing to Chelley 

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 27, which aired on July 3, 2025, Huda and Chelley hashed out their differences after the Mailbox challenge. To recall, Chelley criticized Huda for not being a "girl's girl" amongst other things and in the latest segment, the two shared their grievances.

Ad

As Chelley told Huda why she was upset about both Ace and Chris, Huda apologized to the islander, which didn't sit well with the fans.

They took to social media to react to the conversation and didn't think she needed to apologize. One person wrote on X:

"Huda apologized even tho she didn’t do anything wrong. I was waiting and waiting and waiting and waiting for Chelley to apologize, and bam! Didn’t happen. Chelley needs to learn to say sorry and learn to take accountability just like huda does time and time again."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"my girl huda stronger than me cause i would be side eyeing chelley and olandria all the time. and cierra moves weird af. iris lowkey should have left with tj lmfaoo," a fan commented.

"chelley you still didn’t talk to her tho… she apologized and you didn’t… AGAIN you haven’t taken any accountability.. not with Huda, not with chris, not with ace… you just haven’t," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 criticized Chelley for not apologizing to Huda:

"I don’t care that they “made up”, Chelley still went out of that not apologizing and thinking she’s the bigger person, y’all can never make me like any of the bottom three (Cierra, olandria, chelley)," a person wrote.

"But also why is Chelley acting like Chris and Ace have no agency? Why is she only mad at Huda? She’s taking zero accountability for her actions - Ace is an asshole but also had a point: she won’t close things off w him, but he can’t kiss anyone else ? Crazy," a fan commented.

Ad

"To not show Chelley also apologizing in the clip is intentional.. I NEED YOU GUYS TO CLOCK WHAT LI PRODUCTION IS TRYING TO DO TO CHELLEY. chelley also apologized and told her she loves her!!!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Chelley never apologized for what she did yet wanted to hear an apology from Huda who was literally made to believe that she did something soo bad and isolated her from the rest of the girls??? Please Chelley is wrong idc," a person wrote.

Ad

"You people wanted Chelley to apologize to Huda for absolutely NOTHING. Glad she didn’t try it. Huda owed her an apology and rightly gave it. The ONLY person that owed Huda an apology was Olandria for telling her business and she gave it. Over and done with," a fan commented.

Chelley tells Huda why she was upset in Love Island USA season 7 episode 27

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 27, Chelley assured Huda that she was coming to talk to her with an open mind and an open heart. She expressed why she was upset and noted that the "biggest thing" was that she had always respected their friendship, but her intense performance with Ace left a "bad taste" in her mouth.

The Love Island USA season 7 islander added that even with the situation involving Chris, she was bothered by Huda constantly claiming that she had paired up with the Casa Amor bombshell for Chelley.

Ad

Huda told her that she was not doing it just for herself but admitted that she was attracted to the Love Island USA star, while Chelley said that the "switch" was too crazy for her to process.

Huda apologized for hurting Chelley's feelings but assured her that she was not a bad person and didn't mean to hurt her.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the conversation online and didn't think Huda needed to apologize to Chelley.

Watch the conversation back by streaming Love Island USA season 7 episode 27 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More