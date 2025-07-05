"Realized Chris really into Huda"— Love Island USA fans react to Chelley telling Ace she was done "exploring"

Love Island USA season 7 episode 28 saw the islanders continue to bond with each other as new connections emerged and several old ones strengthened. In light of the mailbox challenge, Ace asked Chelley how she was doing and the latter opened up about their relationship.

She assured him that she no longer wished the explore a connection with Chris and wanted to focus on him.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to Chelley's comments and were divided by the same. The online audience felt that Chelley realized that Chris Seeley, the bombshell she coupled up in Casa Amor with, was more interested in Huda than he was in her, which led to her making the decision. One person wrote on X:

"Nahhhh she just realized chris really into huda and dont want her no more smh."

"people on here are so weird!! at first it was "ace & chelley need to close off bc we can all see they want too they're just scared" to now being "they are closing off to win" the viewers of this show are so damn wishy washy," a fan commented.

"Chelley now realized that Chris doesn’t want her anymore and that’s why she back peddling to ace," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island USA season 7 said:

"Where are people getting Chelley& Ace "closed off"? I had to go back and rewatch the scene again to make sure I wasn't tripping. Chelley said she was done exploring Chris and wants to close off. Ace affirms he hears her but doesn't respond one way or the other," a person wrote.

"This Chelley wanted/wants Chris talk pointless and makes no sense. Chris wanted her in and after casa, she showed NO interest and he left and settled. HE SAID IT HIMSELF so what are we saying? Chelley is smitten by Ace Wym? Some things are not worth speaking on," a fan commented.

"chelley still seems to be lowkey fuming chris chose huda but like..... she literally stopped talking to him?? everything he said was accurate about her focusing on ace ??" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA sason 7 further said:

"i love it, finally chelly came around because she was pissing me off so bad like girl get your man," a person wrote.

"She literally goes and tells Chris like five mins later that she wishes they could fix things," a fan commented.

Ace and Chelely talk about their relationship in Love Island USA season 7 episode 28

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 28, Ace and Chelley discussed their relationship and the female islander told him that she no longer wished to explore other connections.

Chelley explained that she felt good about where they were and pointed out that the islanders didn't think similarly. She added that the Love Island USA season 7 cast was made up of people who knew her and her heart.

"I don't want to explore anymore," she added.

The female Love Island USA season 7 cast member added that the chapter of her exploring a conenction with Chris was over and she was good with going back to how she felt in the first place.

"I think this shake up was enough for me to realize like "I don't want to lose something good likes something that makes me happy," she added.

Ace told Chelley that he appreciated that and thanked her for the reassurance.

Chelley chimed in on her and Ace's relationship in a confessional and said that they have had "such an emotional" couple of days. She said that by cooking for him, she wanted to express her feelings for him.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to the conversation online and questioned Chelley's intentions.

Tune in on Saturday, July 5, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 in episode 29.

