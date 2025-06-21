"Ace hates to hate"— Love Island USA fans praise Nic for defending Huda amidst Hannah x Pepe drama 

Love Island USA season 7's latest episode saw tension between Hannah and Huda after the latter approached the islander to tell her about pulling Pepe aside for a conversation without talking to her first. Although Hannah felt bad, she put the issue to rest and said it was okay.

However, Ace Greene was annoyed at Huda for stepping on Hannah's toes and let his opinions be known while in conversation with Cierra, Chelley, and Nic. However, Nic defended Huda and explained that she was bound to upset some people by finally playing the game like it was meant to be played after her and Jeremiah's breakup.

Fans online reacted to Ace and Nic's conversation and praised Nic for standing up for Huda. One person wrote on X:

"Shoutout to Nic for realising Huda’s growth and her actually taking time to listen to their advice. Like Ace hates to hate, Wydm u wanted Huda to explore now pissed she’s tryna explore. Ofc she gotta step on some ppl or she’ll get kicked out."

Netizens praise Nic for defending Huda (Image via X/@r3de__7)

"Nic is really an amazing guy and pays attention to details he doesn't go around believing whatever he's been told.. for Ace you know when a guy really likes you but you don't like him back in returns then he makes it his life goal to make you look the enemy when clearly you're not that's what Ace is doing to Huda right now," a fan commented.

"Ace has been trying to talk Huda down ever since she didn’t reciprocate his feelings. It tells so much about him. It gives an irk he should know that and Nic is just so much of a gentleman so subtle. Nic really proved himself to me today. I’m loving him," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 criticized Ace for his statements about Huda:

"No fr bc ace keeps trynna talk about her and nic clocked him. ace all “i don’t wanna hear yalls name in the same sentence” then proceeds to talk about huda and jeremiah every chance he gets and twists EVERY little action she does," a person wrote.

"He's projecting so hard on Jeremiah and huda saying they ain't playing the game right but isn't it such a coincidence chelley and ace knew each other outside the villa and they originally coupled up?" a fan commented.

"Ace has a bad habit of talking about other people and inserting himself into others situations. Then gets taken aback when it backfires. He needs to focus on himself and STOP trying to sabotage others experiences," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Imma stick beside Huda idc. Everyone on this app talks about how they can fall in love in 24hrs but when Huda do it, it’s a problem lol. Yes it’s been 2/3 weeks but they’re on the villa with no social media, no access to their loved ones, no privacy, & a lot of heightened time," a person wrote.

"No he’s right though. Not saying nic don’t have a point but Ace is correct. She be running off crying, Hannah is there to comfort her and then what?! She choosing Pepe for the challenge and pulling him for a chat??????? That’s GAME!" a fan commented.

Ace and Nic discuss Huda approaching Pepe behind Hannah's back in Love Island USA season 7 episode 16

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 16, Huda attempted to connect with the other islanders after her and Jeremiah broke up in episode 15. However, Pepe was already paired up with Hannah, a friend of Huda's. As Huda spoke to Olandria and Taylor about who she had been able to speak so far.

Olandria pointed out that out of respect for Hannah, the Love Island USA season 7 star should have told Hannah about speaking to Pepe. Meanwhile, Nic, Ace, Cierra, and Chelley discussed the same issue.

Ace said the female Love Island USA season 7 star surprised him and said that he had seen Hannah console Huda so many times and said Huda approaching Pepe felt like "game" to him. Nic countered his point and said that he was starting to feel "horrible" since everyone was againt Huda.

While he agreed that Huda had done a lot of wrong things, at the end of the day, the Love Island USA star was just a girl with big emotions. Nic said that he believed Huda put her best foot forward during the challenge.

"And just the way she kind of apologized to Jeremiah when she had poured the bucket on him, I thought showed like a lot of growth, you know, because few days ago it would have been f*ck this guy," he added.

Fans reacted to Nic defending Huda while Ace criticized her and praised him online.

Tune in every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to watch new episodes of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

