Love Island UK stars Megan and Conor dumped from the villa days before the finale

Love Island UK couple Megan Moore and Conor Phillips were dumped from the villa in the August 1, 2025, episode of the ITV series. The decision was announced after the contestants enjoyed a romantic final date following the male islanders' shopping spree into town to find presents for their partners. After settling down to enjoy a homemade meal prepared by the boys, the islanders received a text announcing that the couple with the fewest votes would be eliminated from the competition just days before the finale. The finale is scheduled to air on Monday, August 4, 2025, where one couple will be crowned the winner and receive a £50,000 cash prize. The Love Island UK evictees bid farewell to their co-stars and took their leave from the dating series. Megan was a returning contestant who had previously been dumped from the show. Her exit cut short her romance with Conor. However, when she got a second chance, she returned and rekindled her connection with the male cast member.Despite being hopeful about making it to the end, Conor and Megan failed to meet their own expectations as they were voted the least compatible couple and sent packing.Love Island UK star Megan looks forward to strengthening her bond with Conor on the outsideThe news about Megan and Conor's elimination came when the islanders were on their respective dates. The revelation shocked the cast as they had not anticipated the turn of events. The evictees bid farewell to their co-stars when Meg asked Conor to look after Megan outside the show. While packing her belongings, Megan tried to lighten the mood by saying it was not the first time she had prepared to leave. Elsewhere, Conor sat down with the male islanders and said:&quot;My time has come to an end. I've loved every minute of it. It's made me so many good friends that I'm going to be friends with for years, and I found someone.&quot;Before exiting the villa, Megan shared a piece of advice, urging her fellow Love Island UK islanders to &quot;enjoy the next couple of days&quot; before the finale. While reflecting on her own journey on the show, Megan stated that she had an &quot;absolute ball.&quot; She not only returned to the series but also did everything she wanted to do, in addition to rekindling her connection with Conor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConor expressed a similar sentiment, admitting that he had nothing to complain about since he was leaving Love Island UK with friendships and a partner. Shortly after, the couple took their leave while the remaining islanders applauded them on their journey. In the concluding segment of the episode, Conor confessed that his experience on the ITV series was probably &quot;one of the craziest&quot; out of all the other male islanders because he had been in numerous couples one after the other. However, he explained that nothing &quot;really compared&quot; to the connection he had with Megan. As a result, he was &quot;buzzing&quot; that he got to leave with her by his side. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMegan, on the other hand, stated that she had participated in the show looking for love, but at the same time, learned &quot;a lot&quot; about herself. She was pleased that, unlike her first elimination, where she came out alone, she was with someone the second time round.&quot;I came back, I got what I wanted, so I can't complain,&quot; she said.The Love Island UK star added that she was excited to explore her connection with Conor outside the villa and see where it led them.Love Island UK episodes can be streamed on ITVX.