What happened at the recoupling ceremony on Love Island UK season 12 episode 50? Details explored

Episode 50 of Love Island UK season 12 was released on July 27, 2025. It witnessed a recoupling ceremony, which altered the dynamics of the villa. Some remained with their old partners, while others formed new relationships. Shakira and Harry, a former couple, recoupled with each other after Helena left the latter. She made the move because, despite their weeks-long connection, Harry had chosen to explore his chances with the new bombshell, Angel. Harry didn't think he did anything wrong because he and Helena had actively kept things open to explore. Helena paired up with Blu, an eliminated contestant who re-entered the villa alongside Megan, another eliminated islander. Angel, the newest face of the Love Island UK villa, coupled up with Ty after she took her time to get to know the guys at the villa. Other than these new pairs, the rest of the pairs remained the same as the last recoupling ceremony. Meg and Dejon again chose each other, and so did Toni and Cach, and Yas and Jamie. Who are the new couples of Love Island UK season 12? Toni and Cach coupled back up after the last recoupling ceremony saw the former pairing with Harrison. The move caused distress to both Cach and Harrison's partner, Lauren, because they didn't expect their partners to leave them for somebody else. Cach had also gotten emotional following the ceremony because he envisioned a future with Toni. After coupling up with Toni, Harrison realized his feelings for Lauren. However, she was eliminated because she remained single and wasn't able to establish a connection with anyone else. Harrison felt bad about Lauren leaving, so he decided to leave the Love Island UK villa with her, and Toni went back to Cach. Yas paired up with her long-time partner on the show, Jamie. This came after she explored her chances with Blu, who had returned to the villa after being eliminated on Day 4 of the season. Meg and Dejon also coupled up, but that didn't come as a surprise because they had been dedicated to their relationship since Casa Amor. The new bombshell, Angel, coupled up with Ty, who was coupled up with Shakira before, and then Lauren. He forged a new connection with Angel and paired up with her. Like Blu, Megan also returned after getting eliminated from the Love Island UK season 12 on Day 18. She chose to couple up with Conor after bonding with him. Conor had a few connections before Megan, but none of them stood the test of time. Shakira recoupled with Harry after Helena left him. She left him because, after being with her for weeks, Harry didn't show signs of commitment and pursued Angel when she entered the villa recently. Shakira was left single as well because her partner, Ty, chose to move on with Angel. Shakira and Harry had explored their possibilities with each other earlier in the season, so they weren't completely new to each other. In the past few episodes, they rekindled their spark and strengthened their connection. Helena, on the other hand, coupled up with Blu, who got the rare chance to re-enter the villa and came back willing to find love.