"You're so caring" — Love Island UK star Yas strengthens her connection with Jamie

The latest episode of Love Island UK season 12 was released on July 26, 2025. It saw Yas and her bombshell partner, Jamie, bonding some more. They reassured each other about their feelings and stated what they liked about each other.Their chat came amidst the speculation of Yas's connection with Blu. Fans of the show believed that Blu would choose to couple up with her if he were asked to choose before Jamie. They didn't want Yas and Jamie's pairing to break because they had been together for way longer than Blu and Yas.In the latest episode, Jamie praised how slowly and naturally their connection was growing. Yas agreed and appreciated his behavior towards the other women of the villa.&quot;You're so caring,&quot; said Yas.What Yas and Jamie talked about on Love Island UK season 12 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJamie acknowledged that they were getting closer to each other every day. He said that whenever he thought of taking a step forward in their relationship, Yas was already taking it the following day. Jamie gave an example of the same, stating that one day, when he thought of bringing her a waffle, she had already brought it for him.&quot;It's almost like you're reading my mind,&quot; said Jamie.Jamie didn't know what kind of spell she had put on him for his mind to be in sync with hers like that. He told her that he had started to like her more and more each day, so it felt like they were headed in a healthy direction. Yas agreed.She stated that what was &quot;nice&quot; about Jamie wasn't just the fact that he was caring, but also the fact that he was good to most girls in the Love Island UK villa. She said she loved that trait of his and was sure that even the other girls appreciated it.This conversation was a testament to their weeks-long connection. They stayed coupled up since they first paired up roughly 15 days ago, on Day 30. Another measure for the depth of their connection was the date they went on. While not many couples in the villa had yet had the chance to go on one-on-one dates, Yas and Jamie lucked out and were fortunate enough to get one.Yas's conversation with Blu on Love Island UK season 12Blu was eliminated from season 12 on Day 4 because he failed to couple up with someone. He came back to the villa on Day 43, alongside another eliminated contestant, Megan. Once back in the villa, Blu decided to take Angel, the newest Love Island UK season 12 bombshell, on a date. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, he also explored his chances with the other women of the house. While chatting, Yas and Blu concluded that they were similar. She asked him if his mom indeed owned a s*x toy shop in Marbella, and he said she did. He then asked her if she wanted to visit it.&quot;You're never short on toys, though?&quot; Yas quipped.Blu agreed and stated that he liked mixing things up in the bedroom. He also offered to show her around the shop, an invitation she didn't deny. She asked him if he had any latex, and he said he did. He told her that he could see how she was into latex, adding that she looked like she liked &quot;s*xy lingerie&quot; as well. Yas agreed.For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @loveisland.