"I literally don't care about this conversation" — Love Island UK star Toni shuts down Blu during a bitter clash

In the July 25 episode of Love Island UK, Toni was shown clashing with returning islander Blu after he tried to meddle in her situation with Cach. It all happened during the Grafties, when a clip of Cach's emotional breakdown, caused by Toni's recoupling with Harrison, was played for the islanders. Blu immediately questioned Toni for hurting Cach, but she dismissed him, saying the matter was in the past.Despite Toni stating that she had come clean to Cach about her actions and that the matter had been resolved, Blu remained unconvinced. What bothered him more was when Toni fired back at him for questioning her in front of the group.Consequently, later in the Love Island UK episode, he sat her down and sought an explanation for her dismissive behavior, confusing Toni.&quot;Blu, I'm not gonna lie to you. I literally don't care about this conversation,&quot; Toni said.She struggled to understand the point of the conversation, especially since Blu was already aware of how she felt about her treatment of Cach, given that he had watched it at home as a result of him being dumped from the island. As a result, she walked off mid-conversation.Love Island UK star Toni thinks Blu is a strange person View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the Grafties, Cach won the award for having the most emotional moment. It was a clip of him crying after Toni left him for Harrison earlier in the series. In the video footage, he was heard saying that he felt embarrassed and that he was upset with everything that had happened between Toni and him.While Cach tried to lighten the mood by saying the clip was generated through AI, the islanders praised him for showing his emotions. However, Blu was not too pleased with what he saw, so he immediately questioned Toni, asking her how she felt &quot;about that.&quot; Despite stating that everyone knew how she felt about it, Blu urged her to &quot;voice it.&quot;Upon hearing that, Toni snapped back at him, saying, &quot;Have you not been watching?&quot; Cach chimed in, adding that it was not Blu's situation to comment on. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the Love Island UK episode, Blu requested a one-on-one with Toni, during which he stated that he was unhappy with how she responded to him before.&quot;Like, I have respect for you, but if I have something to say, my opinion, and then you have your opinion, which is completely fine, why are you being hypocritical?&quot; he asked.Toni explained to him that he was involving himself in something that had nothing to do with him. When Blu argued that he was entitled to his own opinion, Toni asked him why he needed another explanation if he had already seen her and Cach resolve the issue during his time outside the villa.Despite being reminded of her apology to Cach, Blu continued to argue, blaming Toni for hurting Cach's feelings. At that point, Toni began to struggle to see the point of the conversation, wondering why Blu was trying to get a reaction out of her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the Love Island UK male cast member went on questioning her and even accused her of belittling him. Soon after, Toni walked off, calling Blu a strange person.Later in the Love Island UK episode, Toni opened up to Cach about her conversation with Blu, saying people around her were fake and liars, who did not care about the feelings of others.Love Island UK season 12 episodes are available for streaming on ITVX.