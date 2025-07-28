  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "I literally don't care about this conversation" — Love Island UK star Toni shuts down Blu during a bitter clash

"I literally don't care about this conversation" — Love Island UK star Toni shuts down Blu during a bitter clash

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 28, 2025 00:55 GMT
Toni from Love Island UK (Image via Instagram/@tlaites20)
Toni from Love Island UK (Image via Instagram/ @tlaites20)

In the July 25 episode of Love Island UK, Toni was shown clashing with returning islander Blu after he tried to meddle in her situation with Cach. It all happened during the Grafties, when a clip of Cach's emotional breakdown, caused by Toni's recoupling with Harrison, was played for the islanders. Blu immediately questioned Toni for hurting Cach, but she dismissed him, saying the matter was in the past.

Ad

Despite Toni stating that she had come clean to Cach about her actions and that the matter had been resolved, Blu remained unconvinced. What bothered him more was when Toni fired back at him for questioning her in front of the group.

Consequently, later in the Love Island UK episode, he sat her down and sought an explanation for her dismissive behavior, confusing Toni.

"Blu, I'm not gonna lie to you. I literally don't care about this conversation," Toni said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She struggled to understand the point of the conversation, especially since Blu was already aware of how she felt about her treatment of Cach, given that he had watched it at home as a result of him being dumped from the island. As a result, she walked off mid-conversation.

Love Island UK star Toni thinks Blu is a strange person

Ad

During the Grafties, Cach won the award for having the most emotional moment. It was a clip of him crying after Toni left him for Harrison earlier in the series. In the video footage, he was heard saying that he felt embarrassed and that he was upset with everything that had happened between Toni and him.

While Cach tried to lighten the mood by saying the clip was generated through AI, the islanders praised him for showing his emotions. However, Blu was not too pleased with what he saw, so he immediately questioned Toni, asking her how she felt "about that." Despite stating that everyone knew how she felt about it, Blu urged her to "voice it."

Ad

Upon hearing that, Toni snapped back at him, saying, "Have you not been watching?" Cach chimed in, adding that it was not Blu's situation to comment on.

Ad

Later in the Love Island UK episode, Blu requested a one-on-one with Toni, during which he stated that he was unhappy with how she responded to him before.

"Like, I have respect for you, but if I have something to say, my opinion, and then you have your opinion, which is completely fine, why are you being hypocritical?" he asked.

Toni explained to him that he was involving himself in something that had nothing to do with him. When Blu argued that he was entitled to his own opinion, Toni asked him why he needed another explanation if he had already seen her and Cach resolve the issue during his time outside the villa.

Ad

Despite being reminded of her apology to Cach, Blu continued to argue, blaming Toni for hurting Cach's feelings. At that point, Toni began to struggle to see the point of the conversation, wondering why Blu was trying to get a reaction out of her.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Love Island UK male cast member went on questioning her and even accused her of belittling him. Soon after, Toni walked off, calling Blu a strange person.

Later in the Love Island UK episode, Toni opened up to Cach about her conversation with Blu, saying people around her were fake and liars, who did not care about the feelings of others.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes are available for streaming on ITVX.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications