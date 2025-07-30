  • home icon
  "Happy to move on": Love Island UK star Helena opens up to Harry about remaining friends

"Happy to move on": Love Island UK star Helena opens up to Harry about remaining friends

By Gira Rathod
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:35 GMT
Love Island UK
Helena from Love Island UK (Image Source: Instagram/ @helenaforddd)

Love Island UK season 12 episode 51 aired on July 29, 2025. The latest episode of the ITV show continued with the Islanders' family members surprising them in the villa. The episode saw family members of Angel, Ty, Megan, Conor, Helena, and Blu arriving

After meeting with her parents, Helena had a conversation with Harry. She reflected on the connection they previously shared on the show. Earlier, fans witnessed Helena get emotional while opening up to her parents. However, her mother said she was stronger.

During Helena's meeting with Harry at night, she told him:

"You know I've accepted the situation now. Like, I'm happy to move on from it. But I feel like it was harder to have you not there, like, completely. And I was like, I feel like we actually get on so well."
Love Island UK season 12 episode 51: Harry and Helena talk about being friends while Islanders discuss their past connection

The latest Love Island UK season 12 episode featured a private conversation between Harry and Helena. The two were previously paired before Harry chose to be with Shakira. At the recent family reunion, Helena met her parents and spoke about her connection with Harry.

Later that night, she and Harry had a chat about their connection. She confessed that she was able to move on and wanted to stay friends. Helena told Harry that she had accepted the situation and was "happy" to move on from it.

However, the Love Island UK star added that it had been harder for her. Listening to her, Harry said he was glad that they could remain friends.

"I don't want to look back at this whole thing and just hate every part of it because I don't. And, like, I know I said a lot of stuff in the heat of the moment the other day when I was just like, I don't want any association with you," replied Helena.
Harry mentioned that if she didn't want to be friends, he would understand. But he was happy that she wanted to be friends.. As they ended their conversation, the two hugged each other. Helena said it was friendship.

The next day, Shakira opened up to Toni and Yasmin about Helena:

"I think it's hard for me to try and navigate this situation with Helena."

Toni thought that the previous day was really good for Helena as well, with the arrival of her parents.

"Everyone reassuring her that they're proud of her for handling this whole thing the way that she has," added Toni.
On the other hand, Helena was with Megan, Angel, and Meg during the day. She shared that she felt "so good" after talking to her parents. She mentioned that she had been in such a "bad place" earlier.

The Love Island UK star opened up about losing "that friendship" with Harry and more. She also noted that she still had feelings for him and that they won't go away for a while. Helena shared that she was happy to stay friends with him.

To know more about what happened next, fans can stream Love Island UK season 12 episode 51 on ITV2.

Gira Rathod

Gira is a reality TV enthusiast who also cherishes exploring the wonders of Mother Nature. With a touch of wanderlust and a true explorer, she enjoys collecting stones from her travels, a reminder of the beauty she encounters. When not crafting insightful articles, you'll find her binge-watching Netflix shows, capturing nature's magic through photography and videography, and singing along to Taylor Swift.

Edited by pratigya dhali
