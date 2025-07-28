“I’m all for it” — Love Island UK star Blu recouples with Helena

The recent episode of Love Island UK season 12 was released on July 27, 2025. It witnessed a recoupling ceremony that changed the dynamics of the villa once again. While most cast members recoupled with their partners, some jumped ships and coupled up with their new connections.Among the ones who paired up with new partners was Helena. She recoupled with Blu after leaving Harry for his lack of commitment. Harry had chosen to explore his chances with Shakira, despite having a weeks-long, exclusive connection with Helena.In the speech that Blu gave before he chose to recouple with Helena, he mentioned how she was wronged by her previous Love Island UK partner and stated that he wouldn't do that to her.&quot;I wanna show her that not all men are the same and even if it's by making her smile and laugh, then I'm all for it,&quot; Blu said.What Blu said at the recoupling ceremony on Love Island UK season 12 episode 50Blu re-entered the villa recently, after getting eliminated on Day 4 of the season, alongside Megan, another eliminated islander. Looking to find a genuine connection, Blu stumbled on Helena, who was dressing the hurt she felt from Harry's stint. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter having deep bonding conversations with one another, they established a connection strong enough to couple up. The cast members and the viewers at home already knew they were going to pair up during the recoupling ceremony. During the ceremony, when it was Blu's turn to choose his partner, he gave this speech.He acknowledged that Helena had had a hard time in the villa and that he didn't think her emotions should have been played with. He added that he didn't think any girl deserved to be played with. He said that he wanted to show her that not all men were the same and that he would do it by making her smile and laugh.Helena smiled as he gave his speech, while Blu announced that he wanted to couple up with her. Harry looked down as she walked up to Blu and hugged him.Harry and Helena's breakup on Love Island UK season 12 episode 50Things started breaking apart after Harry admitted to his feelings for Shakira, an islander he had previously coupled up with. His weeks-long partnership with Helena didn't matter because he wanted to be with Shakira. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShakira also left her partner, Conor, and coupled up with Harry after she accepted that she had suppressed her feelings for him. Harry also told Conor that he had felt like his connection with Helena was more like a friendship.&quot;You're so selfish, you've literally broken my heart, Harry. Like I cannot be your friend in here,&quot; said Helena.She clarified that she didn't want to be his friend outside the Love Island UK villa either because she didn't want to associate with him in any way. She told him that he didn't have any &quot;morals or values&quot; she looked for in people she wanted to be friends with. She believed that Harry didn't have any respect for her and that he had ruined &quot;everything&quot; for her.She added that she felt &quot;stupid&quot; because Harry hadn't felt the same way about her during the time they were a couple. She got emotional in front of Meg and Dejon as she told them how dejected she felt.For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveisland.