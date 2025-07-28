"Feelings were always there" — Love Island UK star Harry chooses Shakira over Helena in the latest recoupling ceremony

Love Island UK season 12 episode 49, released on July 27, 2025, featured the latest recoupling ceremony. According to the texts Islanders received, boys were supposed to choose their partner.As each male Islander went ahead and chose their desired partner, it was Harry's turn. He had previously been coupled up with Helena, but this time he chose Shakira as his partner. Seeing him choose Shakira, fellow Islanders were surprised, especially Helena.While sharing the reason behind choosing Shakira, Love Island UK star Harry said:&quot;I know I'm not perfect. I'll never pretend to be, but I want to be a better person for myself and for this girl. I know she doesn't believe a word I say right now, but I want her to know that the feelings were always there. I just chose to ignore them. As I said to this girl yesterday, I'm either leaving here alone or I'm leaving here with her.&quot;Love Island UK season 12 episode 49: Harry surprises everyone as he chooses Shakira as his partner in the latest recoupling ceremony View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest Love Island UK season 12 episode 49 featured Toni receiving a text. It mentioned that Islanders should gather at the fire pit. There was another text revealing that the male Islanders would be choosing their partner in the recoupling ceremony.One by one, each boy selected his partner after sharing the reason for his choice. Cach picked Toni, Jeremy chose Yasmin, Dejon paired with Meg, Ty selected Angel, and Conor went with Megan.Then it was Harry's chance to choose his partner. The remaining female Islanders were Helena and Meg. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore revealing his choice, Love Island UK star Harry said:&quot;I'd like to couple up with this girl because she possesses qualities I see in a long-term partner. I think I've sat on a lot of feelings and buried a lot of my emotions recently in two conversations, brought that all back to the surface. Yeah, I think I've disappointed myself, I've disappointed people in here.&quot;Further, he stated that he was not perfect, but wanted to become a better person. Despite the girl of his choice not believing him, he wanted to let her know that his feelings were &quot;always there.&quot;Love Island UK star Harry continued:&quot;So the girl I want to couple up with is... Shakira.&quot;A recently released exclusive clip shared on the show's Instagram account featured Harry and Shakira's conversation. Aired on July 28, 2025, the video clip featured the couple talking about &quot;baby steps.&quot; Shakira mentioned she couldn't believe they were &quot;back at day two.&quot;&quot;I can't believe we're back at day two,&quot; said Shakira.Fans must remember that Shakira and Harry are two of the original Islanders on the show. The two were a couple earlier and shared quite a strong bond. The next scene featured Harry kissing Shakira as he said they wanted some &quot;alone time.&quot; As he continued to kiss her, he said:&quot;Baby steps. Baby steps.&quot;Earlier, Harry was coupled up with Helena. However, after his most recent conversation with Shakira, he chose her in the latest recoupling ceremony.Fans can stream the latest Love Island UK season 12 episodes on ITV2.